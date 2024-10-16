Limpopo musician King Monada was seen on video punching a fan during his recent performance

Mzansi weighed in on the video, and it seems some people are taking King Monada's side

Upon observation, some people say the fan provoked Monada by grabbing his arm while he was singing

Limpopo artist King Monada is making headlines for the wrong reasons again. This time, the singer allegedly assaulted a fan, and it was all caught on tape.

Why King Monada assaulted a fan

The Ase Moruti hitmaker, King Monada, was caught on video punching a patron at an event he was performing at.

In the video, the audience member tried to get Monada's attention, but he mized him and continued singing. When the fan realised that Monada was paying him dust, he grabbed his arm, which was holding a microphone, while he was singing.

Controversial blogger @MusaKhawula shared the video online.

Was Monada in the wrong?

Netizens weighed in on the video, and a lot of them are taking Monada's side, saying he was provoked. The reactions are hilarious, with one person saying the fan wanted his keys to the new Ford Ranger Raptor. See them below:

@2Wo_6IX

"Limpopo artists are abusive to their fans and they like it 😂😂"

@bad_option88

"That was a very needed punch; these fans sometimes forget that we're their celebs, not their friends."

@Constitution_94

"I suspect that fan wanted the keys of his Ford Raptor."

@BafanaSurprise

"We aren’t gonna speak about how the fan, roughly grabbed his hand while performing? Not everyone is a fan!"

@nicksta_napo

"But the fan started it first."

@ChrisEcxel102

"Shebeshxt multiplied, and it is not good for the business."

@CalvinHlogie

"Obvious a black person can't win without you revealing a bad incident from their past."

@sirchimex17

"It's the Raptor. I am very suspicious. So much anger?"

King Monada not ditching the Kasi life amid success

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer and singer King Monada continued to stay in his township despite attaining fame.

The singer revealed that he remains deeply rooted in his birthplace by always remaining humble and grounded. He mentioned that his surroundings and being in a township are what inspires most of his songwriting.

