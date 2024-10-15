King Monada is probably the happiest owner of a new Ford Ranger Raptor that he recently purchased

The Madlwembe hitmaker flexed his new ride by adding some humour to the timeline with his video

South Africans on Twitter (X) labelled him very funny, and they are happy for him and his new baby

King Monada is probably the happiest owner of a new Ford Ranger Raptor that he recently purchased d at R2 million.

King Monada is still celebrating his brand new Ford Ranger Raptor in a funny video. Image: @KingMonada

Video of King Monada celebrating car trends

Limpopo-based music producer King Monada is a proud owner of a new Ford Ranger Raptor, and he is making sure his wins are duly noted. This time, he got his kids in on the fun, and they did a funny TikTok trend.

Their version of the trend involves naming cars that they know. The humour comes when the kids mention other cars instead of a Ford Ranger. Monada then grows jealous and then sends them packing.

Before they leave, he calls them back, and they are given a second chance to get it right. This time, he mentions only the Ford Ranger.

The video was posted on X (Twitter) by @tsheko2020 with the caption:

"King Monada can't stop celebrating his new machine."

Mzansi celebrates with Monada

The Madlwembe hitmaker continues to flex his new ride, and the internet is here for it. People labelled him a hilarious person who deserves to be happy.

@DonaldMakhasane

"Shame he's very happy."

@kubayi99

"Man is living that Sandton life deep in Tzaneen. low cost rates if there is such. Borehole, no house bond. Easy like that. You'll never see such in GP.."

@LusaphoGqobo

"Lol this is cute."

@StrAightMARVIN

"He’s so funny."

@Mabongilesi

"Why would anyone not like this guy though?? He's so hilarious. 🤣😂😂😂"

@Malanka2Malanka noted:

"Production companies are sleeping on this guy. Why is he not given a role to play in soapie mara."

Insurance company shoots shot at King Monada

In a previous report from Briefly News, a local insurance company had shot its shot at King Monada, hoping that he would get them as their insurance company.

The musician went viral on social media after a picture of him sleeping outside next to his new car circulated.

