King Monada Teases New Music, Mzansi Raves: “We Can Officially Start Celebrating New Year’s Eve”
- It looks like King Monada is ready to usher in the festive season after teasing new music
- The Limpopo singer had fans raving after sharing a video jamming to an unknown song
- Mznasi is losing its mind and can't wait to finally hear what Monada has been cooking up
King Monada is getting to release a new song to usher in the festive season, and fans are sitting in wait.
King Monada previews new song
It looks like his new Ford Raptor ignited a spark within King Monada that helped him cook up a new tune.
The Limpopo singer appears to be in good spirits despite his drama with event promoters and is getting ready to release some new music.
Taking to his popular Facebook page, Monada revealed that he has an EP dropping on Friday, 19 October 2024, and has finally given fans a taste of what he's been working on.
Twitter (X) user kgeewhite17 shared a video of Monada in the studio joyfully jamming to an unknown song suspected to be from his upcoming project:
"Ah, King Monada, guys? Tjo!"
Fans rave over King Monada's new song
Netizens can't get enough of Monada's song and said they're already covered for December:
TheeLadi said:
"Close your laptops; December has officially started."
Swit_nshort joked:
"This man is working overtime. At night he's guarding his Raptor; during the day he produces heat for December."
Mr_Mash_MK declared:
"We can officially start celebrating New Year's Eve."
BullDozerBoxing wrote:
"A December without a King Monada hit is not it."
mosccoRsa admitted:
"I don't understand a single word from both King and Makhadzi's music, but this man's sound always hits different.'
Stapora18 was impressed:
"This guy finishes me. Every year close to December or the first week of December, he drops the hit of the year, he must release this banger."
King Monada performs ritual for new car
In more King Monada updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Limpopo singer's ritual for his car.
Monada had a ceremony to seemingly protect his new ride, among the other hilarious things he did.
