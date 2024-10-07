King Monada has reportedly settled out of court with a promoter who has been hounding him

The singer was bashed for being a no-show at several events and faced a lengthy and costly court battle

This has reportedly not affected how the men see each other, as Mphoza Mashabela still plans to book Monada for future events

Meanwhile, it's evident that his legal troubles have not affected his fanbase as supporters continue to show love to King Monada

King Monada and an event promoter reportedly settled their matter out of court. Images: King Monada

Word on the street is that King Monada settled his legal matter out of court after being called out for being a no-show at several events.

King Monada strikes deal with event promoter

It appears that King Monada may have learned his lesson about keeping his word and pitching to events he was booked to perform.

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker was caught in a legal battle after Mphoza Mashabela took him to court for failing to pitch to two events he was paid for in 2022, a matter that reportedly turned sour as Monada became cocky.

According to Sunday World, Monada initially refused to pay back the R35K booking fee but has now pleaded to settle the matter out of court.

It's alleged that the Limpopo singer paid a portion of the money and asked to be spared of Mashabela's legal costs due to financial constraints:

"I can confirm that he asked to pay a portion of the booking fee. We both agreed to pay our own legal fees, which is not a problem because this is not personal; it was a matter of principle."

Mashabela said the matter did not affect his working relationship with Monada:

"I don't want to be seen as if I want to destroy his brand. My relationship with him is still okay; I will still book him."

Mzansi shows love to King Monada

Netizens are still raving over King Monada's performance with his former enemy, Shebeshxt:

Mantsha_B wrote:

"Mind you, King Monada didn’t even do a quarter of his catalogue. We've got to respect!"

kay_mahapa said:

"I have no words to describe what King Monada and Shebeshxt showed me yesterday. I am speechless!"

Givenkazeni posted:

"King Monada and Shebe in one night. Last night was the best I’ve had in a while."

King Monada caught up in social media fight

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to King Monada's online battle with a Limpopo podcaster.

The men's long-standing feud left fans convinced that it could only be settled in a boxing ring.

