Shebeshxt and King Monada recently met up after officially squashing their beef

The Limpopo musicians shared some cool photos that warmed hearts and left fans relieved that their feud was a thing of the past

Mzansi admired Shebe and Monada for patching things up, while some made collaboration requests

Shebeshxt praised King Monada after finally ending their feud. Images: Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap and Instagram/ king_monada_music

Shebeshxt recently spoke highly of King Monada after it was revealed that they finally squashed their beef.

King Monada hangs out with Shebeshxt

It appears that Shebeshxt is slowly making peace with the people he was at odds with, and fans are loving his change of heart.

Previously, the Limpopo rapper received some words of encouragement from Skomota after his car crash and the unfortunate loss of his daughter. This was after Shebe threatened the dancer for making up stories about him.

Today, he has patched things up with King Monada and even took several photos together to prove that they've moved past their differences. Not only that, but Shebe also praised Monada and called him his role model:

"Wise words and guidances from King. My role model, my mentor, my king, my big brother."

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt and King Monada's photos

Fans are overjoyed that their faves squashed their beef and even put in requests for them to drop some music together:

LudwabeMon48870 said:

"I hope this won't be the last time. I don't know or follow both of your music, but the fact that in September you meet, l see a duet looming."

srurasrura was delighted:

"Nice to see such greatness meeting up."

derickmoremi showed love to Shebeshxt:

"Much respect for you, Shebe wethu."

N30s007 asked:

"Should we expect a hit soon?"

Shebeshxt reportedly sells out first show following car crash

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Limpopo rapper reportedly selling out his first show after being involved in a car crash.

The rapper performed in Limpopo and apparently had a massive crowd of his loyal supporters who had been waiting for his return and celebrated his comeback:

hazelmlangeni said:

"We’ll always support you, Shebe, no matter what."

