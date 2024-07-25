Shebeshxt and King Monada have reconciled after a public fallout and are ready to work together again

Shebeshxt, headlining King Monada's Monadeni Fest in Limpopo this August, will perform alongside Big Zulu, Master KG, and Mawhoo

Fans were surprised by Shebeshxt's confirmation to attend the event, marking an end to their feud

Top South African musicians Shebeshxt and King Monada have finally buried the hatchet after their public fallout. The Limpopo artists were sworn enemies, with Shebe even dissing King Monada in a song.

We never thought we would live to see the day when Shebeshxt and King Monada would be on the same poster. The stars, who have been sworn enemies for a while, reportedly decided to bury the hatchet and move forward in peace.

According to Bona Magazine, Shebeshxt is set to headline King Monada's highly anticipated Monadeni Fest, which will take place at the Kgapane stadium in Limpopo this August. The Ambulance hitmaker will share the stage with Big Zulu, Master KG, King Monada, and Mawhoo.

The news comes weeks after Shebeshxt survived a horrific accident that claimed the life of his daughter, and left him severely injured.

What happened between King Monada and Shebeshxt?

King Monada and Shebeshxt did not see eye to eye. The stars reportedly had a public feud that led to the stars threatening to harm each other physically. The stars decided to let everything slide and were ready to work together.

According to social media reports, fans were surprised to see Shebeshxt confirm that he would attend the Malwedhe hitmaker's show.

Shebeshxt releases new songs Gibela iMoto and Motliseni Patleni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt has released new music to mark his return after he was involved in a horrific car accident.

Just over a month after his unfortunate car crash, Shebeshxt appears ready to make a comeback and reclaim his glory in the music industry. Briefly News reported on the rapper's discharge from the hospital, where he was expected to continue his recovery at home surrounded by his loved ones.

