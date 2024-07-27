Skomota Wishes Shebeshxt Speedy Recovery After Polokwane Car Crash in Video, SA Chimes In
- Shebeshxt was involved in a serious car accident that claimed the life of his daughter and left him seriously injured
- Skomota recently made a video to Shebeshxt regarding the fatal accident that took place on a road in Polokwane
- Skomota's words of comfort for Shebeshxt made rounds on X, and people were divided about the video
Skomota made a video for Shebeshxt, with whom he has a history of beef. The two are colleagues in the entertainment industry, and Skomota felt the need to comfort him since he has been through a lot.
Skomota's video for Shebeshxt fascinated online users. People were keen to discuss Shebeshxt and Skomota's friendship.
Skomota makes video for Shebeshxt
Shebeshxt's car accident touched Skomota who made a post for Shebeshxt. In a video the entertainer said that he wishes Shebeshxt would get well soon. Watch the clip below:
Skomota's video for Shebeshxt gets divided reactions
People were split about the video of Skomota. Some people thought that all the wishes for a good recovery came and bit too late. Peeps also mentioned Shebeshxt and Skomota's past clashes.
@ThanosGaio admired Skomota:
"After what shebe done to him,skomota turn out be a bigger guy."
@thabobn22 speculated:
"This was staged if it was out of sympathy he could've mentioned his daughter."
@matladi123 disagreed:
"Great from friend to friend. Not about content but shows how much ngwana sesi loves his his friend."
@The_A_Wagon said:
"He must get well soon."
@NsukuB59811 was touched:
"This is sweet."
@davenmagazine gushed:
"Skomota really cares about Shebeshxt."
@MalekTrendz wrote:
"This is good from him."
@Evidence_Shongw added:
"He’s very late he has recovered."
Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt has released new music to mark his return after he was involved in a horrific car accident.
Just over a month after his unfortunate car crash, Shebeshxt appears ready to make a comeback and reclaim his glory in the music industry.
Briefly News reported on the rapper's discharge from the hospital, where he was expected to continue his recovery at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Source: Briefly News
