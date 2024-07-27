Shebeshxt was involved in a serious car accident that claimed the life of his daughter and left him seriously injured

Skomota recently made a video to Shebeshxt regarding the fatal accident that took place on a road in Polokwane

Skomota's words of comfort for Shebeshxt made rounds on X, and people were divided about the video

Skomota made a video for Shebeshxt, with whom he has a history of beef. The two are colleagues in the entertainment industry, and Skomota felt the need to comfort him since he has been through a lot.

Skomota said he hopes Shebeshxt has a speedy recovery after the Polokwane car accident. Image: @MDNnewss / X /@official.shebesxt / Instagram

Skomota's video for Shebeshxt fascinated online users. People were keen to discuss Shebeshxt and Skomota's friendship.

Skomota makes video for Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt's car accident touched Skomota who made a post for Shebeshxt. In a video the entertainer said that he wishes Shebeshxt would get well soon. Watch the clip below:

Skomota's video for Shebeshxt gets divided reactions

People were split about the video of Skomota. Some people thought that all the wishes for a good recovery came and bit too late. Peeps also mentioned Shebeshxt and Skomota's past clashes.

@ThanosGaio admired Skomota:

"After what shebe done to him,skomota turn out be a bigger guy."

@thabobn22 speculated:

"This was staged if it was out of sympathy he could've mentioned his daughter."

@matladi123 disagreed:

"Great from friend to friend. Not about content but shows how much ngwana sesi loves his his friend."

@The_A_Wagon said:

"He must get well soon."

@NsukuB59811 was touched:

"This is sweet."

@davenmagazine gushed:

"Skomota really cares about Shebeshxt."

@MalekTrendz wrote:

"This is good from him."

@Evidence_Shongw added:

"He’s very late he has recovered."

