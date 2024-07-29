Skomota recently stepped out rocking a pair of Gucci sneakers that cost over R17K a piece

The vibrant dancer had social media buzzing over his kicks, with many questioning his investments

Meanwhile, others are convinced that Ngwana Sesi was wearing fake shoes, saying they looked like they were from Small Street

Skomota nearly broke the internet with his pricey Gucci sneakers. Images: Skomota

Skomota is living his best life and rocking designer like there's no tomorrow!

Skomota shows off Gucci sneakers

Mzansi's favourite dancer, Skomota, recently stepped out to a gathering wearing some pricey designer sneakers.

The TikTok sensation nearly broke the internet when netizens discovered how much his GG trainer Gucci kicks cost - a whopping R17.6K, and with his hefty booking fee, he can afford multiple pairs!

This wouldn't be the first time Ngwana Sesi has stepped out in designer. Previously, Briefly News reported on Skomo's outfit worth over R20K, including a pair of Karl Lagerfeld sneakers.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Skomota speaking to several friends wearing his souled yet pricey sneakers:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's shoes

Netizens aren't buying Skomo's Gucci kicks, and questioned their authenticity:

sabelostorm asked:

"Why are they buying him a Gucci from Small Street while he’s being booked?"

PaballoMaz90937 argued:

"Small Street stuff."

Bongani_Wale joked:

"They look like they're from Marabstaad."

Ndaba_2025 claimed:

"These are definitely from Small Street."

Meanwhile, others hope that the dancer makes more mindful investments with his money instead of splurging on expensive clothes:

Bidegah asked:

"Is he paying SARS?"

PlatinumCruz said:

"I hope he’s busy building a house."

Skomota sends well-wishes to Shebeshxt

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Skomota's video wishing Shebeshxt a speedy recovery.

This after the rapper was involved in a fatal car crash that left him hospitalised for weeks and sadly claimed his daughter's life. Skomo sent well-wishes to his friend, saying he can't wait to rock shows with him again:

"We thank God that you're out of the hospital; may He protect you when you get back on the road to your shows. We're grateful for your life, my friend."

