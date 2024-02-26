Skomota is topping the trends after netizens discovered how much his outfit cost

The TikTok sensation wore clothing items worth over R20, including a pair of Karl Lagerfeld sneakers and Bronny skinny jeans

Not only that, a page that published Skomota's alleged billionaire status made rounds on the internet

Skomota's outfit for his birthday is said to have been worth just over R20K. Images: Skomota, Skomota

Skomota recently climbed up social media trends after showing off his expensive outfit. The dancer's clothing items ranged from R2K to R10K a piece, leaving Mzansi to believe that he is loaded - at least we know where that hefty booking fee is going!

Skomota shows off birthday drip

It's reported that Skomota is in his soft boy era, living large and spares no expense on the finer things in life.

According to TikTok user DRIP_CHECK, the famous dancer is said to have rocked an outfit worth just over R20K on his birthday, with one item allegedly costing R10K! The user posted a video of Ngwana Sesi flaunting his fit:

Karl Lagerfeld "kapri" trainers - R2.5K

Bronny slim-fit jeans - R4.9K

Lacoste Original L.12.12 Slim Fit Petit Piqué Cotton Polo Shirt - R2.5K

Spiked belt allegedly worth R10K

Moreover, Tinashe Eugene Mushanguri made claims on Facebook that the entertainer owns cars, properties, and is a billionaire even before Cassper Nyovest, sheesh:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's financial status

Many netizens congratulated Ngwana Sesi on his success and wished him well on his blooming career:

Kamohelo Paballo said:

"Let it be his future, we receive. Amen."

Angel Ledwaba advised Skomo:

"Don't forget to invest, my dear, congrats."

John Mangena wrote:

"Congratulations, Skomota. You deserve it, bro."

Nozipho Mbutho was stunned:

"This from just dancing? I wash my hands, I didn't know life was that much easier. Congrats, bro."

Lusie Mabovu showed love to Skomota:

"Skomilia, I respect you, my brother. Carry on, you are my role model."

Zhotche Malambane posted:

"Everyone deserves happiness. Congratulations, brother."

Mzingisi Tele was stunned:

"That was so quick!"

Skomota set to release music

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the dancer's studio session with Limpopo producer, Naqua.

The beatmaker revealed that he had new music on the way with Ngwana Sesi after sharing a video of them together in the studio.

