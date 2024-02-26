Linda Sibiya has bagged himself a role in one of the country's biggest soapies, Uzalo

The former Ukhozi FM host received warm congratulatory messages from supporters on his new gig

However, some netizens believed the move was a big mistake and threw shade on Sibiya

Forber Ukhozi FM presenter, Linda Sibiya bagged a role on 'Uzalo'. Images: uzalo_sabc1, lindasibiya_.

Source: Instagram

Linda Sibiya is set to make his debut on Uzalo soon. This after the popular soapie introduced a slew of new talent and Mr Magic couldn't wait to share the news with his loyal supporters.

Linda Sibiya joins Uzalo

Among the new faces set to join Uzalo's tenth season is former Ukhozi FM presenter, Linda Sibiya.

Affectionately known as Mr Magic, Sibiya was announced as one of the new stars to grace viewers' screens, including Lungani Mabaso, who played Ncoboka on Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to their Instagram page, Uzalo shared the news of Sibiya's signing while he reposted it on his Instagram story. The name of his character is yet to be revealed:

"New character alert! Thrilled to welcome @lindasibiya_ to the Uzalo Family. Let’s Rock!"

Mzansi weighs in on Linda Sibiya's Uzalo signing

Netizens congratulated Mr Magic for bagging a role on Uzalo:

sbudangwale welcomed Sibiya:

"Welcome to the family, Mr. Magic!"

goodhopemncedisi said:

"Thank you, family."

MrLove113919285 wrote:

"Thank you to Uzalo. This man has done a lot to inspire us and all young people in this country, especially in KZN."

Meanwhile, some netizens judged Uzalo's decision to hire Sibiya and threw shade on the proud EFF affiliate:

SiphoEuphred asked:

"The one who threw a R14M party?"

SiphoNgidi1 wasn't pleased:

"Every Tom, Dick and Harry is an actor these days."

AjMpika said:

"We know his shenanigans. We know more about him."

FraternityZA wrote:

"Uzalo must not make that mistake. I have no issues with Linda's political affiliations, but the man likes attention more than anything. If Ukhozi rehires him, he'll do them dirty again."

Linda Sibiya caught up in corruption scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the details behind Linda Sibiya's alleged corruption scandal.

Mr Magic stunned supporters after news of his million-rand tender got out, where his project reportedly did not happen despite receiving a handsome cheque.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News