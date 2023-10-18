Fan favourite Linda Sibiya has crossed floors and joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The former Ukhozi FM DJ and media personality was a known loyalist of the opposing African National Congres (ANC)

Social media users were not feeling the EFF's new membership, saying Mr Magic was in it for the money

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Linda Sibiya has done the unbelievable and crossed floors from the African National Congress(ANC) and joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Wednesday, 19 October.

EFF's Floyd Shivambu welcomes Linda Sibiya to the EFF

The media personality was welcomed on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, by the deputy president of the EFF, Floyd Shivambu, with a zealous note saying:

"Welcome Fighter @Linda_Sibiya (Mr. Magic) to the Economic Emancipation Movement. Ward 25 in the region of @Ethekwini_EFF, the @EFFKZN, and the @EFFSouthAfrica is always blessed to receive dutiful members who are committed to the ground!"

Check out Shivambu's welcome note in the tweet below:

Tweeps suspicious of Linda Sibiya's new political affiliation

The radioman, who was a staunch member of the ANC, made some people suspicious of his intentions with his new membership, and these were some of the comments:

@Mtho2ko noted:

"This is how the ANC started to lose relevance, it recruited people who did not share its values. Soon the true ground forces will be sidelined in favour of these heavyweights. This is too soon."

@Kgaudi63474124 commented:

"EFF is becoming a football team that doesn’t develop young talent but always buys expensive players."

@sanko_malindi called it:

"Lol. Hunger is calling therefore Parliament gig is the answer."

@zenzo99815279 assumed:

"Just a hungry artist trying to survive through these difficult times, as soon they get ANC tendencies they are gone.

@llutladi said:

"I have said before that the EFF is ruthless when it comes to recruiting. They don't leave anyone unattended."

@TSanele26 wondered:

"Welele Mr Magic is ANC through and through. I wonder what did you promise him, phela you guys are giving away free MP positions these days."

@Vumza_ said:

"Dude is unemployed. He wants that MP salary..."

