Ace Magashule's expulsion from the ANC hasn't put the nail in the coffin of his political career yet

Magashule met with Julius Malema to discuss his future and the possibility of him joining the EFF

The former ANC member had nothing but praise for the EFF, claiming that Malema was his comrade

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) member Ace Magashule is making new political friends after his expulsion from the ruling party.

Magashule has nothing but good things to say about the Economic Freedom Fighters and its leader Julius Malema after the two met to discuss future plans.

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF leader confirmed that his party has broken bread with Magashule in a bid to get him to join the EFF.

Though some reports indicated that the former ANC member rejected the EFF invitation, Magashule is seemingly singing a different tune.

Magashule said:

"Julius Malema is my comrade, he's right when he says engaging me."

Ace Magashule vows to support EFF leader Julius Malema

Speaking about Malema, Magashule described him as an activist, adding that he would support the EFF leader and others committed to radical economic transformation.

While a final decision has yet to be made about Magashule's political future, it appears the ex-ANC big wig is weighing his options, IOL reported.

Magashule said he was still consulting with the ANC about his expulsion, but at the same time, Malema revealed that talks between the two are at an advanced stage.

SA unimpressed by Magashule potentially joining EFF

Below are some comments:

@peterthomas661 criticised:

"The EFF is the "last chance saloon" for all failed and disgraced cadres."

@English36819317 said:

"Birds of a feather..."

@Black08902548 speculated:

"EFF is picking up ANC rejects to rejuvenate their political relevance & hopefully still feed in the looting trough, if he joins, he will surpass all the hard-working ground forces straight to parliament like Manyi & Trompies..."

@Oliver_Mhuriro claimed:

"Julius Malema will be making a big mistake by letting Ace Magashule join EFF leadership... That “non-strategic” union is likely to end in tears!"

@PACman89532337 asked:

"Is it hard to just retire from politics, especially when you are old? Why can’t you just stay at home and look after your chickens and cattle and take your grandkids to school?"

Ace Magashula allegedly mobilising supporters in Free State to start new political party after ANC expulsion

Previously, Briefly News reported that the sun has not set on Ace Magashule's political career despite his expulsion from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) on 12 June.

Word on the street is that the former ANC secretary-general is mobilising his followers in his home province of the Free State to start his own political party.

This comes after the ruling party's National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) found Magashule guilty of two counts of misconduct and booted him from the ANC on Monday, 12 June, Daily Maverick reported.

