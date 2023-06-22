A Centurion estate manager has rectified a slight made against the EFF after the party came for him

The manager of the Stone Ridge Estate greenlit the removal of the Red Beret's 10th-anniversary posters that were erected legally

EFF regional manager Obakeng Ramabodu accused the estate manager of attempting to silence the party's message

PRETORIA - A Centurion estate manager has been left with egg on his face after crossing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

A Centurion estate has made a show of good faith after being smalled for removing the EFF's 10th-anniversary posters. Image: @TshwaneEff

Derick Jones of the Stone Ridge Estate replaced the EFF's 10th-anniversary posters after they were removed on Monday, 19 June, even though they were erected legally, TimesLIVE reported.

EFF in Tshwane criticises Centurion estate for taking down posters

The EFF Tshwane regional leader Obakeng Ramabodu accused the manager of attempting to silence citizens who support the EFF and the party's message, SowetanLIVE reported.

Ramabodu slammed:

"This is a form of discrimination that is all too common in South Africa, where racism is deeply ingrained in the social fabric.”

Jones issued an apology to the Red Beret's leadership for taking down the posters, which the party accepted.

EFF Tshwane leader and Centurion estate manager reerect 10th-anniversary posters

Ramabodu went to the Stone Ridge Estate on Thursday, 22 June, to ensure that the posters were reerected.

The EFF Tshwane Region posted a video of the reinstallation of the anniversary poster at the estate on Twitter.

The video shows Ramabodu handing Jone a poster to put up, claiming it was a sign of the manager's remorse.

The two men shook hands after and seemed to part in high-spirits

Watch the video below:

EFF praised for peaceful sorting out 10th-anniversary poster debacle

Below are some comments:

@TshikovhaThabi said:

"He will never mess up with EFF again."

@lebu_nqolobe prasied:

"The chairperson of Tshwane is fixing the country."

@Mokone81580240 added:

"The EFF is leading…"

@Lehlogo31775851 claimed:

"Talk about eating a humble."

@yoliwe2 commented:

"A peaceful way of addressing this issue."

