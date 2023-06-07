The Economic Freedom Fighters have come under fire for inviting Professor Patrick Lumumba to its 10th-anniversary public lecture

Lumumba is a vocal supporter of Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill and believes the sexual orientation is curable

Julius Malema responded to criticism by saying that the EFF doesn't have to share Lumumba's beliefs to engage with him

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema believe people do not have to share the same ideologies to exchange ideas.

Julius Malema explains why the EFF did not flip-flop by inviting Professor Patrick Lubumba to its 10th-anniversary lecture. Image: Alet Pretorius/Getty Images & @IamMzilikazi/Twitter

This is how Malema hit back at the criticism about the EFF inviting Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba to its 10th anniversary public lecture.

Economic Freedom Fighter invite Patrick Lumumba to 10th-anniversary lecture

The Red Berets has been slammed for including Lumumba because of their openly homophobic stance on homosexual relationships and homosexuality.

Lumumba has been a vocal advocate for Uganda's controversial anti-homosexuality bill and has gone on record saying that he is homophobic and believes homosexuality can be cured, TimesLIVE reported.

EFF host protest against Ugnada's anit-homosexuality bill

Lumumba's anti-LBGTQI+ ideologies directly contradict the EFF's recent advocacy for the LBGTQI+ community.

When the anti-homosexuality bill was first passed, the EFF picketed outside the Ugandan Embassy in Pretoria, where Malema chastised Ugandan parliamentarians for supporting the law, IOL reported.

Julius Malema responds to flip-flopping backlash on Twitter

As such, South Africans have taken exception to the party inviting Lumumba to give an address at the anniversary lecture

Malema posted a tweet responding to the accusations of flip-flopping and said:

"You don't censor a different opinion on your platforms simply because you disagree. Allowing different views makes a discourse even more exciting."

South African debate EFF's decision to include Prof Patrick Lumumba in 10th-anniversary lecture

Below are some comments:

@jasminejabari said:

"Oh well. As I retract my vote for EFF. The lives of LGBTQI people are discourse and simple opinion."

@Lmtyobile claimed:

"Spot on, Juju. You don't only speak and engage people you agree with. It is, in fact, better to engage dissenting voices to persuade or clarify your positions."

@Makhuele commented:

"Don't back paddle...please this isn't an issue you can debate. This is a core issue. Ra le kupa. We need to vote for someone."

@nomhamha_ criticised:

"Hayi Julius!! Human rights are not up for debate! There’s nothing exciting about people facing jail terms for existing!!"

