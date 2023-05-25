EFF leader Julius Malema set tongues wagging with a rousing interview with the BBC

Malema talked about supporting Russia in its war efforts, the possibility of a total grid collapse in SA and land expropriation without compensation

The South Africans were divided by Malema's comment; while some said he showed authentic leadership, others criticised the EFF leader

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema just had an interview with the BBC, and her did not hold back.

EFF Leader Julius Malema talks about loadshedding, Russia and land expropriation in a BBC interview. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter & Guillem Sartorio/Getty Images

Malema was on Hard Talk with BBC journalist Stephen Sackur when he dished on all things related to loadshedding, Russia's relationship with South Africa and land expropriation without compensation.

Julius Malema doubles down on power grid collapse prediction

Last week Malema issued a hair-raising warning claiming South Africa's overloaded power grid was on the verge of collapse.

Malema claimed the country would be plunged into total darkness in two weeks.

Sackur questioned if the Red Berets leader believed his comments were stoking the embers of panic, but Malema doubled down on his warning, insisting that he was telling the truth, TimesLIVE reported.

The EFF leader added that the total grid collapse would create the perfect environment to oust the African National Congress (ANC) from power.

Malema reiterates pro-Russia stance, claims he would supply Russia with arms

Malema also touched on the ongoing war Russia has waged on Ukraine.

Malema said that if he were the President of South Africa, he would actively support the Eastern European country and even supply it with weapons.

Malema said:

"Any agenda that seeks to push back imperialist agendas is well within the policies of the EFF.”

EFF leader reasserts position on land expropriation without compensation

The Red Beret leader doubled down on the EFF's desire to return the land back into the hands of dispossessed people.

Malema added that any party looking to work with the EFF in the upcoming national elections would have to support the party's mandate on land expropriation without compensation.

South Africans divided by Julius Malema's BBC interview

Below are some comments:

@ZibusisoNd said:

"Juju has really matured in this thing. Thumbs up, my guy. I liked it when he addressed the tax issue."

@KhumaloFk disputed:

"This collapse is definitely not going to happen, unfortunately."

@MoRiskky praised:

"Don't test CIC because he gone shine, you testing him you pressing him to shine."

@benpooler asked:

"How is the Russian invasion of Ukraine not imperialism?"

