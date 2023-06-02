President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken in defence of the ever-growing size of his presidency

Speaking at the presidency budget vote, Ramaphosa said that all the ministers were necessary to address SA's problems

The size of the president's Cabinet has also historically come under fire for having too many ministers

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken up proverbial arms to defend his ever-growing presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa defends the size of his ever-growing presidency in Parliament. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

While being grilled during the Presidency budget vote in Parliament on Thursday, 1 June, Ramaphosa said that the ministers in his presidency were needed to tackle SA's myriad social, economic and political problems.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says ministers in the presidency are necessary to advance South Africa

As it stands, the presidency consists of Ramaphosa himself, his deputy, Paul Mashatile, four cabinet minister and their deputies, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramaphosa said:

“It is not about counting heads, but about attracting the necessary capacity, requisite skills and technical expertise to fulfil our crucial mandate.”

The president added that it's the presidency's responsibility to drive progress on inequality, education, joblessness, healthcare, gender-based violence and crime from the centre of government.

Size of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet causes controversy

The size of Ramaphosa's Cabinet has also come under fire over recent months. In March, opposition parties echoed calls for the number of ministers in the Cabinet to be reduced.

According to News24, there are currently 30 ministers in the Cabinet, which goes against the government's advice to trim the number down and keep it below 23.

President Ramaphosa quickly defended the number of ministers under his employ, claiming a stable state was more important than counting heads.

South Africans debate the size of Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency

Below are some comments:

@stevenndlovu6 accused:

"He's looking after his friends in politics and Phala Phala defenders."

Malanga Lekganyane said:

"We have more problems as a country we need more hands on deck!"

@Vuyo40049555 exclaimed:

"This is insane."

Malanga Lekganyane praised

"We are proud under your administration, sir."

Khalid Amod claimed:

"This government of fools should be just shut down."

