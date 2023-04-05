The Economic Freedom Fighters showed solidarity with the people of Uganda over the Anti-Homosexuality Bill

EFF leader Julius Malema called on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to sign the oppressive bill into law

While some people supported the EFF's protest, others called out the party for supporting other countries with similar anti-gay laws

TSHWANE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took to the streets of Pretoria on Tuesday, 4 April, to protest against Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which has been described as oppressive.

EFF supporters gathered in Pretoria to protest against Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Bill on Tuesday. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica

Ugandan Members of Parliament recently voted to pass the anti-homosexuality bill, which seeks to harshly punish people on the basis of their sexual orientation, according to EWN.

If passed as law, the bill will see Ugandans face harsh sentences, including the death penalty, if found guilty of homosexual offences.

EFF leader Julius Malema calls on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni not to sign the Anti-Homosexuality bill

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed protestors who gathered outside the Uganda High Commission and stood in solidarity with Ugandan citizens, reports TimesLIVE.

Malema stated the EFF would not allow a "tyrant to kill people on the basis of their identity" and urged Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni not to sign the bill into law.

"So we are saying to Museveni, leave the people the way they are," said Malema.

Speaking to EWN, EFF MP Yoliswa Yako also urged Museveni not to sign the bill. Yako added that Uganda's Cabinet needed to get educated about hate crimes.

"We are calling for the Cabinet of Uganda to go through some sort of an educational plan with their Cabinet. Obviously, I don’t think they understand how deep the hate crime goes," said Yako.

Ugandan activist says Ramaphosa's silence on the anti-homosexuality bill is deafening

Ugandan human rights activist Pappa De stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence regarding the anti-LGBTQIA bill was problematic, given that Ranaohosa has a close relationship with Museveni.

South Africans call out the EFF for being hypocrites

@bilal_actually said:

"What about Russia? That's why EFF will be a joke party."

@TSUintelligence said:

"Out of the 53 countries in the Commonwealth, 29 have laws that criminalise homosexuality. Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, Somalia, and the United Arab Emirates - the death penalty could be applied if found guilty. Why pick on Uganda?"

@Reviteeer said:

Super-funny. EFF folks are in Uganda, picketing for LGBTQ rights; while they simultaneously support Russia (which by the way, also denies LGBTQ rights to its citizens). Funny stuff…"

@NathiMolteno said:

"Continue championing the struggles of black people, we see you my CIC."

SA LGBTQIA+ community protests Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Bill and wants the UN to intervene

Briefly News previously reported that South African members of the LGBTQIA+ community marched in the streets of Cape Town on Friday against the anti-homosexuality bill that was passed by the parliament in Uganda.

The LGBTQIA+ national coalition wants the United Nations (UN) to pressure the Ugandan government into dropping the bill, reported SABC News.

The anti-gay policy criminalises homosexuality, and gay people could be imprisoned for life. Under the bill, people convicted of aggravated homosexuality in Uganda could be handed the death penalty.

