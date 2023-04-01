The LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa showed solidarity with the gay people in Uganda facing persecution

Many protested in Cape Town against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill, which was recently passed

They called on the United Nations to intervene and help prevent the policy from becoming law in Uganda

SA LGBTQI+ community protested against Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill in the streets of Cape Town. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - South African members of the LGBTQIA+ community marched in the streets of Cape Town on Friday against the anti-homosexuality bill that was passed by the parliament in Uganda.

The LGBTQIA+ national coalition wants the United Nations (UN) to pressure the Ugandan government into dropping the bill, reported SABCNews.

Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 sparks global outcry

The anti-gay policy criminalises homosexuality, and gay people could be imprisoned for life. Under the bill, people convicted of aggravated homosexuality in Uganda could be handed the death penalty.

The bill was sent to President Yoweri Museveni on March 21, and there has been a worldwide outcry pleading with him not to sign it.

According to UNNews, UN rights experts have condemned the policy and called it an "egregious violation of human rights."

SA citizens react to the LGBTQIA+ protesting in Cape Town

Bongani Shaka said:

"That's what they know best. Impose their will on others against all odds. You fail to accept yourself as you were born and then force me to accept you for what you are not."

Commissar Hauwanga mentioned:

"They should go and protest in Uganda. President Museveni is waiting for them; perhaps he will change his mind."

Mlungisi Ngeleka wrote:

"They must take the next bus to Uganda."

Mlunjwa Bonga suggested:

"The UN must also know they should not involve themselves in matters of Uganda and start on focusing on Ukraine because people are dying there."

Richard Taabu posted:

"Uganda is for Ugandans who are comfortable with the new anti-LGBTQ law.

