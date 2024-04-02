The Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament and Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa came under fire

This was after he posted a video of himself disrupting the funeral of former Trompies member Emmanuel 'Mjokes' Matsane

South Africans roasted him for disrupting the funeral and criticised him for his conduct which many found unacceptable

Eugene Mthethwa stepped on many people's toes after posting a funeral he disrupted years ago. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Vladimir Vladimirov

JOHANNESBURG – Trompies member and the Economic Freedom Fighters' Member of Parliament Eugene Mthethwa came under fire for something he did three years ago at the funeral of a former Trompies member.

Eugene Mthethwa posts video of funeral

Mthethwa posted a video of Emmanuel 'Mjokes' Matsane's funeral service in 2021. The video he posted on his X account, @EugeneMt, shared how he disrupted the funeral service.

Mthethwa, who joined the EFF in 2023, stood up and walked towards the stage as one of the guests was about to speak. He started singing one of Trompies's hit songs, Sweety Lavo, and those in attendance sang along. He posted a caption that criticised the African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, and the ANC's Gauteng branch.

“Yes, I disrupted it in protest against former MEC Mbali Hlophe! History has no blank pages. Let our tragic past live to haunt you @GautengANC (and)@MbalulaFikile. Let all the pain and suffering of artists be a constant reminder of your betrayal to the struggle of the struggle heroes of yesteryear, abo tat' OR Tambo, tat' Madiba, Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela, Solomon Mahlangu, Peter Mokaba, Chris Hani and many others who died to free all black people. Yet, you turned it to liberate your circle of friends and families. Let 29th May 2024 herald our economic freedom in our lifetime.”

South Africans call Mthethwa out

Netizens were far from impressed by what Mthethwa did.

Thandeka said:

“Everyone knows that you did it for political opportunism.”

Franklin Hlabane said:

“After your employment with the Zuma agency failed, you became arrogant.”

Put South Africans First said:

“Fact remains, you are not going back to Parliament.”

Uncle Sammy said:

“Your arrogance is nauseating. Why didn’t you and the equally arrogant artists organise his funeral where only those who knew him would be allowed to speak?”

Vuyokazi Booi said:

“Respect is something lacking within the EFF.”

