The president of the African National Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters were in Moria

The two political leaders were allegedly campaigning in Moria in Limpopo ahead of the 2024 general elections

South Africans were displeased with both of the political parties and shared their distaste of the news

Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema hugged each other at Moria. Images: Olympia De Maismont/AFP via Getty Images and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MORIA, LIMPOPO – President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Economic Freedom Fighter’s Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema joined the St Engenas Zion Christian Church's faithful in prayer during the Easter weekend. Many South Africans believed they visited the church’s headquarters to win its members over.

Ramaphosa and Malema visit Moria

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa claimed that he was in the city in his personal capacity, even though the ANC was in the region to campaign for votes. Ramaphosa was accompanied by the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and other ANC leaders in the Limpopo province.

On the other hand, Malema was joined by his wife and the party’s head of presidency, MP Vuyani Pambo. The two leaders joined the congregation in prayer. They also shared a moment on stage when they hugged each other as the leader of the St Engenas ZCC, Bishop Engenas Lekganyane, introduced them.

South Africans unimpressed

Netizens on Facebook were not impressed by the presence of the political party leaders in Moria.

Mzwah Mabaso said:

“While the poor people are starving out there. This country is a joke.”

Lindelani Tshindane said:

“Cyril and ANC are out of ideas now.”

Hannie Kontlip asked:

“Did he take a bus?”

Phathutshedzo Azwitakadzi Lakwa commented on the incident where 45 people were killed while on their way to the church.

“ZCC is a cult. They’ve sacrificed those people.”

Ayanda Mbele said:

“The father of SRD.”

ANC launched a door-to-door campaign for the 2024 general elections

Volunteers nationwide prepared to visit people’s houses and convince them to vote for the ANC.

South Africans jokingly suggested techniques the ANC could use to campaign for more votes. Others were uninterested.

Source: Briefly News