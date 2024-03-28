Carl Niehaus' wife Noluthando Mduli took part in the 'Come Duze' challenge, dressed in EFF reds

Mdluli decided to participate in the TikTok dance craze, which is done predominately by ANC supporters

The move has sparked a tongue-in-cheek debate amongst netizens

The EFF's Carl Niehaus' partner Noluthando Mdluli participated in the 'Come Duze' TikTok dance craze popularised by ANC supporters. Image: X/Carl Niehaus & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Clad in EFF regalia, Carl Niehaus’ wife, Noluthando Mduli, performed the ‘Come Duze’ TikTok challenge, which is synonymous with the ANC’s election campaign.

Niehaus’ wife ruffles feathers with ‘Come Duze’ challenge

Niehaus posted the video of his wife dancing on X and poked fun at ANC members allegedly angered by her participation in the challenge.

“My wife @noliemdluli doing the Come Duze challenge in our @EFFSouthAfrica regalia. Lol, now the ANC people are angry as if they own the challenge.

Niehaus lands on EFF’s parliamentary candidate list

The former ANC veteran and staunch Jacob Zuma supporter secured the 27th spot on the EFF’s national assembly candidate list, surpassing long-standing member Naledi Chirwa, who was dropped from number 40 to 200.

Before joining the EFF, Niehaus formed his party, the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance.

According to IOL, ARETA was dissolved when Niehaus crossed over to the Red Berets in December last year.

SA joins Niehaus in 'Come Duze' banter

Netizens joined in on the fun, playing on the supposed tug-of-war between the ANC and EFF.

TheRealMabela commented:

“Lol, I never thought a day would come when our political parties fight over piano dance moves. She ate the challenge, Carl.”

Ngoako Kunta Kganakga added:

“Now that you are our legend, I am sure someone in the ANC is right now thinking of taking the EFF to court to claim you back as their own.”

Referencing Niehaus making the candidate list, Kwena Molekwa said:

“I would dance too if my husband made the list.”

♥️ke Rakgadi ♥️ said:

“Hope they don't sue you, these days they are suing for everything they think belongs to them.”

Rodney Ralulimi joked:

“Jiki jiki Mbalula will be in a press meeting elucidating how ANC invented that challenge.”

EFF vows to end loadshedding

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema said the EFF would end scheduled power cuts if elected to lead the country.

Malema made the promise during the party’s manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last month. The EFF leader said his party plans to deploy a team of engineers to Eskom who would restore a stable power supply.

