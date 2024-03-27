EFF MP Naledi Chirwa has dropped from number 40 to 200 in the party's National Assembly candidate list

Chirwa ranks lower than new members Carl Niehaus and Busisiwe Mkhwebane at number 27 and 40, respectively

South Africans believe the MP is being punished for not pitching for a parliamentary session earlier this year

Economic Freedom Fighters' Naledi Chirwa has been booted to number 200 from position 40 on the party's National Assembly nominees list.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa dropped to number 200 on the party's parliamentary candidate list.

Source: Getty Images

EFF demotes Chirwa in favour of new candidates

Newcomers who surpassed Chirwa include ex-ANC member Carl Niehaus, who sits at number 27 and the former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at 40.

According to SAnews, the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) released party candidate lists of those nominated to represent them in Parliament after the 29 May 2024 General Election.

South Africans react to Chirwa's downgrade

Many netizens believe Chirwa is being punished for failing to honour parliamentary sittings, for which she publicly apologised.

Brandon commented:

“What has happened to Naledi Chirwa, Vusi Khoza, will happen to many more members of the EFF. When we warn them against Julius Malema they insult us, until they see for themselves.”

Phumudzo sympathised with Chirwa:

“Naledi Chirwa has been handed 3 Ls in one month, apology(humiliation), buying gazebos(with last salary) and now she's 200/200”

Zandii Omnyama said:

“Carl being number 27 , Manyi being 41 and Naledi Chirwa 200 is mad business for me…Oh she fell down just like dominoes.”

SITHALE explained:

“Naledi Chirwa moved from number 40 to 200 in EFF MP list… the party must get over 40% in may elections for her to go back, Julius doesn't play.”

Azania stated:

“One by one, they’re falling on their sword. Zuma is having the last laugh, his enemies are falling. Naledi Chirwa’s political career seems to be over.”

EFF fines Chirwa two Gazebos for parliamentary absence

In a related Briefly News story, Chirwa publicly apologised for failing to fulfil her parliamentary duties.

When Parliament voted to impeach John Hlophe and Nkola Motata, the MP was not in the house.

Chirwa explained that she was busy caring for her sick infant and committed to paying the party fine for her absence.

