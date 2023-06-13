Former National Executive Committee member of the ANC, Carl Niehaus, has weighed in on the ruling party's decision to expel Ace Magashule

Niehaus stated that the ANC kicks out people who still believe in the liberation mandate of the party

The former ANC member even alluded that the ANC is a dying organisation because it does not take internal criticism

JOHANNESBURG - Expelled former member of the ANC, Carl Niehaus, has strong words about the ruling party's decision to expel Ace Magashule.

Niehaus stated that the current ANC is not the same organisation he and the former ANC secretary-general joined.

Carl Niehaus says the ANC is dying

In an interview with SABC News, Niehaus stated that the ANC he joined 43 years is intolerable of the "true liberation struggle ideals". The former ANC member added that anyone expressing those views gets attacked and eventually driven out of the ANC.

Niehaus stated that the ANC is dying because it fails to take internal criticism and adhere to democracy.

"This is the death of the African National Congress. The ANC is dying, it is not prepared to have internal democracy and internal criticism. It is not prepared to hear that it is failing the people of South Africa dismally. And in fact, that it is no longer a liberation movement," said Niehaus.

The ANC released a statement on Monday, 12 June, to announce Magashule's expulsion. The party gave the former Free State premier seven days to explain why he should not be expelled after he was found guilty of two counts of misconduct.

Niehaus was also expelled after being found guilty of misconduct in December 2022, reports News24. Niehaus has since formed his own political organisation, the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta), to rival the ANC in the upcoming general elections.

South Africans react to Carl Niehaus's comments on Ace Magashule's expulsion

@RamafaloMoses said:

"Carl Niehaus must rejoice when ANC availed his friend to his inactive new political party. He can activate his new party by roping his friend by making him his deputy."

@silver224821 said:

"I agree with Niehaus. This version of the ANC no longer represents the people, nor is it Mandela's ANC, and it violates the ANC charter daily. It is nothing but a criminal gang."

Japie Sas said:

"Carl and Ace can now form a duet and sing all over the country dancing to the music of their choice without interference."

Fanie Vilankulu said:

"You can't be an opposition party in the same organisation that's why you must be expelled."

Jenny Churchill said:

"I see that Carl got dressed for the occasion How can ANC be a liberation movement when the country was liberated in 1994?"

madikwe thompson said:

"A combination of Carl and Magashule can form a strong political opposition party."

Mzansi debates implications of Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule’s expulsions from African National Congress

