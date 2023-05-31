Former ANC Secretary-general Ace Magshule's decision to "suspend" President Cyril Ramaphosa has come back to haunt him

The ANC National Disciplinary Committee found Magashule guilty of misconduct, and now faces expulsion from the ANC

South Africans think Magashule should start looking for another political party to call home

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-general is at risk of being expelled from the ruling party.

Ace Magashule could soon find himself without a political home after the ANC National Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of misconduct. Images: Mlungisi Louw & Alet Pretorius

This comes after the ANC's National Disciplinary Committee found the former Free State Premier guilty of misconduct for "unilaterally suspending" President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

Ace Magashule given 7 days to explain why he should not be expelled

During a media briefing at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, ANC Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stated that Magashule's disciplinary hearing was held on 23 May 2023.

Mbalula indicated that a detailed statement on the disciplinary hearing would be released at a later stage, reports .

The ANC SG stated that the committee recommended that Magashule be expelled from the party and gave him seven days to explain why he should not be expelled from the ruling party.

Magshule was suspended from the ANC in 2021 after he refused to follow the step aside rule while facing serious corruption allegations. The former SG tried to take Ramaphosa and the ANC to court to have his suspension lifted.

Ace Magashule says people have approached him about forming a breakaway party

Magashule recently stated he was open to joining another political organisation or starting a breakaway party.

According to News24, Magshule said only time would tell and that various people had approached him about his political future.

"I don't know if I will form another party. Time will tell, but for now, I am still a member of the ANC. The people of South Africa have approached me," said Magashule.

South Africans say Ace Magashule should join the EFF as he faces expulsion

@Constitution_94 said:

"Dali destroyed the political future of Ace Magashule's shame. Not only has he milked him of financial resources, but he is also leaving him politically homeless. He advised him to pursue the issue of firing Ramaphosa, even though it was clear that there were no merits in that."

@llutladi said:

"If they ask you for the reasons why you should not be expelled, you must know that expulsion is imminent."

@Mfoka_Jobe said:

"They must just expel him if they want to, that’s what they want."

Enock77304095 said:

"Ace must just leave the Anc and go straight to join the EFF."

@tshepoletshabo said:

"Ace shouldn't write to them because he is going to be expelled anyway. Rather show them the middle finger and join the red army of Julius."

Ace Magashule says he did not steal money from state coffers, SA in disbelief: “Not a cent but millions

Briefly News previously reported that Ace Magashule was back at the Free State High Court for the R225 million asbestos tender corruption charges on Friday.

According to EWN, the case against the former Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC) and 18 others was postponed to May 5 after their brief appearance.

Magashule said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have nothing on him because he did not steal money from the government while he was the Premier of the Free State.

