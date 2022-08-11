African National Congress suspended secretary-general's bid to have the party's decision overturned was dismissed

The Constitutional Court found that Ace Magashule's bid had no grounds and an appeal would not be successful

The politician was suspended from the ruling party over his fraud and corruption case related to an irregular R255 million asbestos tender

Ace Magashule's bid to appeal his suspension from the ANC was dismissed. Image: Mujahid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

The court said the delay in bringing the application for appeal is minimal and is adequate with no forms of prejudice. According to TimesLIVE, this is not the first court bid that Magashule lost over his suspension.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that it would uphold the high court’s decision. The politician was suspended from the ruling party last May after failing to follow the ANC’s step-aside rule that calls for members to vacate their positions while dealing with legal challenges.

Magashule is in the middle of a fraud and corruption case over a R255 million asbestos tender. He was Free State Premier when the tender was awarded, eNCA reported.

South Africans react to suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s defeat:

@JomoKen97855146 said:

“He left the Free State impoverished...with potholes all over except his home town, Parys.”

@mandlabafo wrote:

“Courts are captured.”

@ChepapeD added:

“These justices are captured, captured by their love for the rule of law and JUSTICE.”

Source: Briefly News