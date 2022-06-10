Suspended African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule plans to run for the party's presidency

Speaking outside court he said will stand for the position “charged or not charged” because he was elected by branches

Magashule accused the National Prosecuting Authority for creating the perception that he is corrupt

BLOEMFONTEIN - Suspended African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule says he plans to lead the political party. He was speaking outside the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday 10 June when he made the comments.

Magashule said regardless of the charges laid against him, he will stand for the position of ANC president at the National Elective Conference in December.

The suspended secretary-general said if he is nominated, he will stand for the position “charged or not charged” because he was elected by branches. Magashule said that there are nine points under the resolution of the ANC under fighting crime and corruption, SABC News reported.

He faces over 70 counts of corruption, fraud and money laundering linked to a 2015 asbestos tender amounting to R255 million. The case regarding the 2015 asbestos tender has been postponed to 23 September.

Magashule accused the National Prosecuting Authority of being used by politicians and said state organs don’t treat the accused the same. He added that the NPA created the perception that he is corrupt.

Magashule claimed that the corruption charges against him sought to prevent him from running for the ruling party's presidency. He told EWN, that the charges were a deliberate move to prevent him from standing as a leader of the ANC.

SA reacts to Magashule’s plans

Many South Africans are not having any of the suspended secretary-general’s bid to lead the ANC:

Thulani Galeni said:

“The moment he becomes the ANC president will be the end of the party and his friends are not interested in the affairs of the country but for personal gains and for them that could be through capturing the party and ultimately the country for himself and his criminal thugs.”

Collins Collins wrote:

“He is too desperate to run this country, so his friends the Guptas can come and finish up what is left, let's wait and see how many ANC branches can nominate him because he is prepared to break the Nasarec resolutions.”

Dave Tjiane commented:

“Mara politicians they behave like kids. He should be at home enjoying his old age grant.”

Nkosi Ngcobo stated:

“Wow. He can win within his party but he is not fit to lead the country. Neutrals who sympathise with ANC will show him flames during the elections. Are there no other credible and untainted leaders?”

Mxolisi Mahoti posted:

“And that clearly shows that they are the ones who are behind the efforts of removing the current President by forming lies against him.”

Johnny Truce Budeli added:

“I don't think he is capable to run this badly torn country, can he sit at the steering wheel and do better, I don't think so he will drive us to the bottomless pit.”

Suspended Ace Magashule weighs in on Ramaphosa farm theft, says people who face charges should step aside

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported suspended African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule believes that the party should uphold justice for all. He was speaking about the allegations surrounding the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm during his visit to Arlington.

Former State Security boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and claimed that he covered up the theft of millions in foreign currency in 2020. Magashule believes that all those accused should be treated the same way.

