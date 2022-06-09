Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule spoke up against the allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa

FREE STATE - Suspended African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule believes that the party should uphold justice for all.

He was speaking about the allegations surrounding the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm during his visit to Arlington.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has spoken out about the allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan & Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Former State Security boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and claimed that he covered up the theft of millions in foreign currency in 2020. Magashule believes that all those accused should be treated the same way.

Speaking to SABC News, he said people are watching the ANC Integrity Committee and South Africans. Magashule added that when allegations were levelled against him, he was dubbed corrupt.

Meanwhile, members of the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) movement who oppose the president have been caucusing. Former Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus told News24 Ramaphosa that the organisation will not allow the allegations to go away.

He said that the charges are detailed and corroborated with evidence. Niehaus said the law does not allow anyone to keep large sums of money. He added that if there are any delays in investigating this matter, he will do whatever is necessary to ensure that authorities get to the bottom of this matter.

SA reacts to Magashule’s comments

Social media users had mixed views over the ruling party’s suspended secretary-general’s comments:

Themba Wakwa Mhlongo said:

@When Asbestos is accused of something, he's labelled as corrupt, but when Cyril is accused of something, it's labelled as factional.”

Thabang Mmusi posted:

“Organs of state are being abused by criminals who want to settle their political scores.”

Thulani Galeni commented:

“Yeah, we know that Magashule would be interested in the matter because he sees Ramaphosa as a political enemy, not a comrade, but we will see.”

Repent Ntimane wrote:

“Which faction should South African trust within this ANC, because they are fighting themselves and also pushing their own agenda by fooling the people. Wake up, South Africans.”

Scotch Rakgalakane stated:

“I was waiting for him, I knew he is one of them involved in this conspiracy with Arthur Fraser.”

Lerepiye Yeletsang Malope added:

“Ace, it's alleged that you stole from the state while Ramaphosa allegations are about money laundering.”

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane launches probe into Ramaphosa farm theft for alleged breach of ethics code

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating a complaint related to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct over the farm theft in 2020. The complaint that was lodged in terms of the Executive Members' Ethics Act (Emea) was filed by MP and African Transformation Movement President Vuyo Zungula on Friday 3 June.

Ramaphosa is being investigated for allegedly breaching the code of ethics after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against him for allegedly trying to cover up a burglary at his farm in Limpopo. Investigations into the complaint have already begun and "allegations letters" had been written to various sources including Ramaphosa, News24 reported.

