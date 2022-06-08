The African National Congress (ANC) said President Cyril Ramaphosa is not facing criminal charges

The ruling party said Ramaphosa will not step aside since he has not been summoned to appear in a court of law

ANC's spokesperson said the ruling party has full confidence in its president and that has not charged

JOHANNESBURG - The step-aside rule has not been implemented against President Cyril Ramaphosa because police have not laid formal charges against him, according to the African National Congress.

A criminal complaint was laid against the president by former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser, who accused him of covering up a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The ANC says it fully stands by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: Getty Images

ANC spokeperson Pule Mabe said the party has full confidence in its president. He said that the step-aside rule is implemented when members are summoned to appear in a court of law and have been charged with serious crimes. During an interview with SABC News, Mabe said Ramaphosa has not been charged with any crime.

He added that simply going to a police station and opening a case does not mean that the person faces charges. Mabe said in order for him to step aside, investigations must be conducted, and the police must criminally charge him.

Many South Africans and political organisations have called on Ramaphosa to step down, including the Economic Freedom Fighters. During a media briefing, leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, said if Ramaphosa refuses to step aside to allow an open and transparent investigation, the EFF will mobilise many sectors of the society to stop recognising him as president.

He also threatened that the party will not permit Ramaphosa to perform any presidential functions, Eyewitness News reported.

SA reacts to step aside comments

South Africans are still calling for the president to step aside and to allow for proper investigations to be conducted:

Terrence Mafokoane said:

“Cyril should step aside and allow for investigations to take place without fear.”

Tame Impala wrote:

“The police have started investigating this matter. Hence, Ramaphosa needs to step aside!”

Ongiwe Ntongazana commented:

“One thing that ANC should know and think about every day is that in 2024 they will no longer be the majority party... wheels of change in motion.”

Rahaman Khan posted:

“If Julius knows there was more why doesn’t he go to the saps and charge him. He is just speculating. People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”

clement mpushe stated:

“CR has many businesses and he is the president of the country it is more likely he is/was not in charge of what is/was happening on his farm. There is a lot of hot air doing rounds here, (deliberately manufactured), so please hold your horses, all of you. I know how much people are tempted by power vacuum, go figure.”

Wag so bietjie added:

“I don’t agree with Malema most of the time, but on this he is right.”

EFF presser: EFF calls for Ramaphosa to step down immediately, says farm robbery evidence will be manufactured

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa will not face the wrath of the law, which will work in his favour, claimed Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu and former MP Fana Mokoena. The pair believes that Ramaphosa may not be held accountable for the alleged cover-up of the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Mokoena claimed that the police minister and the National Prosecuting Authority will protect Ramaphosa. The former MP said the country will hear “ridiculous stories” about why Ramaphosa can not be charged since the NPA, and police minister will avoid charging the president, TimesLIVE reported. He said the criminal complaint is a “mouse trap” that Ramaphosa will fight.

