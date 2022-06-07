EFF Deputy Floyd Shivambu and former MP Fana Mokoena believes that evidence will be manufactured to help the president

Mokoena claimed said SA will hear “ridiculous stories” about why Ramaphosa can not be charged

EFF Leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa must leave his office with immediate effect since he failed to run the country properly

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will not face the wrath of the law which will work in his favour, claimed Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu and former MP Fana Mokoena.

The pair believes that Ramaphosa may not be held accountable for the alleged cover-up of the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020. Mokoena claimed that the police minister and the National Prosecuting Authority will protect Ramaphosa.

The former MP said the country will hear “ridiculous stories” about why Ramaphosa can not be charged since the NPA, and police minister will avoid charging the president, TimesLIVE reported. He said the criminal complaint is a “mouse trap” that Ramaphosa will fight.

Shivambu suggested that the government entities will manufacture evidence to prove Ramaphosa is innocent.

“All the important government institutions are currently being frogmarched into recreation of what exactly happened at the farm. Fictional buyers will be sought, the amounts understated, SARB and SARS approvals backdated. Then press conference on Friday to tell lies with impunity,” the EFF deputy shared on Twitter.

The EFF applies pressure

The political party also shared that it is not shocked by the burglary and theft claims and alleged that R60 million was taken.

The EFF Leader Julius Malema said during a media briefing that Ramaphosa has failed dismally and said:

“We will treat him the same way we have treated [Jacob] Zuma. He must leave the office with immediate effect because he has not respected his oath of office.”

Mzansi reacts to the EFF’s statements

South Africans weighed in on the allegations levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the pressure he is facing to step down:

Matlapeng Oom Petrus Thabang said:

“Political games divisions and factionalism 2020 issue must be treated as last month issue.”

Djf Watchmen wrote:

“We already know that they will do exactly that. So we are forever ready for that while we have our own conclusions.”

Elias Mphahlele commented:

“Only the gullible can believe a company can be bought with 51 rands. As for the questionable and controversial to call another controversial personality to order.”

Sidney Shiba posted:

“He made sure of that by surrounding himself with Zondo's and trying by all means to kick out Busisiwe Mkhwebane and replace her with his "praise singer".”

Lucas Thulani Mnguni said:

“100% correct... Remember how they made us think our public protector is useless and don't know what he’s doing cause she was investigating this useless president.”

Willie Steyn added:

“Says the masters of manufacturing drivel, they conveniently ignore to be relevant.”

