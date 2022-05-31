Controversial Duduzane Zuma met with the suspended African National Congress secretary-general to discuss politics

Videos of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson with Ace Magashule emerged on social media

Zuma, who is seemingly backed by Magashule in his bid presidency, said "we always have an ace up our sleeves"

KwaZulu-Natal - Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma raised eyebrows after a video of him with suspended African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule emerged on social media.

The pair met over the weekend and discussed the political future of young people in the country.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule backs Duduzane Zuma's bid for the presidency. Image: @MaswaziMhlongo/Twitter

Magashule is seemingly backing the KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson’s bid to run for the presidency in the future. Video clips of the pair were shared on and Zuma said:

“As much as people think they have us in the corner, remember one thing: we always have an ace up our sleeves.”

Magashule said despite challenges involving Eskom, corruption, floods, monkeypox, Covid-19 employment, joblessness and retrenchments South Africans are still here.

“They want to be leaders by force. If you watch every corner, people want to be leaders by hook or by crook. But we are there, we are watching the space and we are saying to our people to remain strong where you are,” he shared in a video captioned Duduzane Zuma for ANC President.

Zuma said he plans to follow in his father’s footsteps, TimesLIVE reported.

SA reacts to the meeting

Social media users were left unimpressed with many peeps criticizing the meeting:

@Stan17247341 said:

“What is Ace doing with Zuma's son? This is a personality cult; it can’t be politics.”

@chrisfvz wrote:

“Duduzane "loot responsibly" Zuma. What happened to the Gupta a**e his head was so far up?”

@messydj330 posted:

“Bunch of crooks.”

@MoabiMo commented:

“Besides that detestable twang & walk show off, what else does Duduzane Zuma bring to the table?... We knew what these young political leaders stood for: Nelson Mandela (anti apartheid revolutionary), Mbeki (African Renaissance), and Ramaphosa (political activist & trade union leader).”

@IsabellePlooy stated:

“Please pass the baton to honest people!”

@steve_mekhwin added:

“SA is not a family project.”

