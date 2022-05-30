An image of suspended former Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), Ace Magashule, and son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane was posted online

The image was shared on Twitter and shows the politicians casually seated together on a couch along with a caption that indicated elders backing young leaders

South African online users were not convinced that was the context of their meeting and shared their opinions on Magashule and Zuma

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Photo of South African politician Ace Magashule together with the son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane has been doing the rounds on social media.

A photo of Ace Magashule and Duduzane Zuma had Saffas curious about their antics. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images, PHILL MAGAKOE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The image of the two controversial gents was shared by online user Ziphozonke Maswazi Mhlongo (@MaswaziMhlongo) on Twitter and shows them seated together on a couch in what appears to be a home lounge.

Mhlongo captioned the Twitter post:

“Secretary General of the ANC Ace Magashule together with Chairperson of Ward 11 in Ethekwini Duduzane Zuma. Seems to me that more and more elders are warming up to the idea of getting behind a youthful candidate who will usher in a new era and take South Africa into the future.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The post caused quite a stir among some netizens who responded with differing personal views on both Magashule’s and Zuma’s leadership and integrity. Check out some of the comments below.

@DiapoMashile1 said:

“Just imagine these two in power, our country will be finished.”

@Tsapzin responded:

“South Africa is not an heirloom for bana ba di president and codesa beneficiaries.”

@thebe_phoko replied:

“I read the comments; you are alone in that Titanic and it seems your boat is sinking. Is it time to find a new horse to bet, maybe a horse outside of the ANC?”

@Sambudlamkhwe commented:

“These 2 guys meet to discuss their riches good luck to them and their families.”

@bonolo79 reacted:

“And all that analysis from 2 men sitting together?”

Ace Magashule wants charges dropped, Asbestos Pretrial postponed to 10 June

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ace Magashule, the suspended former Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court today (21 February) for the pre-trial of his asbestos corruption case.

Magashule believes that the charges against him are politically motivated. The suspended ANC staffer is charged with corruption in connection with a tender for asbestos removal in the Free State.

"They have lied to South Africa saying they have witnesses. Let them come, let the case continue – we are not wasting any time – we have been demanding information,” Magashule said.

Source: Briefly News