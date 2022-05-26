Duduzane Zuma has the people of Mzansi begging for him to run for president and give the country what it needs

A video of Duduzane driving a red Ferrari around Dubai on business has caught the attention of many

The people of SA love Duduzane’s work ethic and feel that he is just what our country needs to thrive once again

Duduzane Zuma’s work ethic has the people of Mzansi screaming for the presidency! Seeing Mr Big Shot drive around Dubai in a lush red Ferrari just solidified everything his followers feel about him – straight up boss vibes.

While Duduzane’s father might have been one of the most controversial presidents of our democracy, that has not hindered the opinion people have developed of the young businessman.

An impressive clip of Duduzane zooming around Dubai in a monster machine of a whip has been doing its rounds on social media. A black man dressed in a suit, driving a sports car in the land of money, well now that’s something!

Diehard Duduzane supporters scream for their guy to run for president

Seeing this clip just hyped up Duduzane followers more than ever before. They feel this man is the future of Mzansi and that he needs to follow in his father’s footsteps and run for president.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@blackeyworldwide said:

“Vote Duduzane Zuma for president… this is the future we’ve ALL been waiting for.”

@nomsanhlabathi said:

“Craving a second residence in Dubai so this man can let his personality run wild in peace. or a wild set of accountants and lawyers.”

@inkulumbuso said:

“Leadership ”

@nonnie.ww9 said:

“Asbonge the G*O*A*T.. President ❤️”

KZN floods: Duduzane Zuma steps in to help flood victims, participates in clean up operations

In other Duduzane Zuma news, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma, the son of former President Jacob Zuma, stepped up to help flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal by assisting one family at a time.

In a video posted on social media, Zuma can be seen using a shovel and clearing away mud that had slid into a home due to floods.

In another short clip, Zuma has a mop in hand and can be seen moping the tiled floors of the house that was just cleaned up. Zuma also spoke to the homeowner and thanked him for allowing them to come into his home and help clean.

