A video of a woman denying her bae some public display of affection has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shared on Twitter, shows the couple watching a soccer game before the camera focuses on the lovebirds

The gent reaches to give his bae a kiss to which she brushes off and South African netizens couldn’t help but respond in amusement

A lady refusing to give her bae a kiss on live television had Mzansi netizens busting with laughter.

The footage of the awkward moment was shared on Twitter recently by user Muzi Nhlengethwa (@muzi_zizou) and shows the couple seated at a stadium as they watch a soccer game.

A lady rejected some smooches from her bae on national TV. Image: @muzi_zizou/Twitter

The camera focuses on the and the man goes in for a kiss to which his girlfriend brushes off. The gent is seen quite disappointed as he tries to laugh it off.

The tweet was captioned:

“Amantombazane (Girls) are not good people.”

Mzansi peeps had a field day with the post as they responded with banter and sarcasm to the man’s flopped PDA.

@Bakhaniya said:

“Pirates losing on and off the field.”

@ZAMAQHA commented:

“Pirates denied a Silverware again.”

@Nombunombz wrote:

“He’s too much, di kiss tsa eng during the people mogalabye?! Yoh.”

@ZiphoKhumalo3

“That time he paid for tickets, drove her here without her contribution, they are probably drinking his money and he buying food. Only to be made a .”

