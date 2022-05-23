A diehard Big Zulu fan got the lit artist cut into the back of his head and the picture has gone gaga on social media

Twitter user @MusaKhawula was not so sure about the fangirl cut and decided to labelled it “a tragedy”

The people of Mzansi thought it was totally lit and called for the talented barber to make themselves known

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Big Zulu fan got his slick barber to buzz a portrait of his homie into the back of his head. Pictures of the impressive work were put on social media and people are living for the talented man’s skills.

Twitter user @MusaKhawula shared a snap of a barber who cut Big Zulu into the back of a man's head. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Diehard fans do a lot of crazy things to show their loyalty… like cutting the face of their favourite artist into the back of their head. The dedication is real!

Widely followed Twitter user @MusaKhawula shared a picture of the cut, however, he wasn’t as impressed as most of Mzansi was. Musa labelled it “a tragedy”.

“A fan of Big Zulu gets a haircut of Big Zulu's face.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“a tragedy.”

Big Zulu is a South African rapper, songwriter and actor. He has a large and loyal following who respect him greatly for the way in which he stands for his culture and incorporates his roots into his music.

The people of Mzansi take a stand, calling on respect for the barber

While Musa and a few others might think this cut is not up to par, the comment section said differently. The people loved it and feel the barber should be tagged and given credit for their impressive work.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Sagitarrian_Eve said:

“Lol I was about to ask… The barber is who we need to be recognizing here... Such talent.”

@JSMsithini said:

“Forget the fan, focus on Hair cutter this guy is talented.”

@Bubbl3s_N said:

“Damn but that barber is good though”

@DonknowMcgrego said:

@Vukosie7 said:

Big Zulu pens heartfelt post about challenges that come with fame, nkabi nation reacts: “Stay focused”

In other Big Zulu news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to social media to share some of the challenges he's facing because of fame. The Imali Eningi hitmaker penned a lengthy post about how he grew up.

He shared that he was raised by families he doesn't even know because of his poor background. The rapper told his one million fans on Instagram that he's from a rural part of KZN called Bergville.

The star expressed that he was a laughing stock at the time he was poor and now he's "hated" because of his success in the "full of sins" entertainment space. In his lengthy Instagram post in isiZulu, Big Zulu added that nobody cares about famous people but are only interested in their "affairs". He said haters are quick to call them names and throw insults at them.

Source: Briefly News