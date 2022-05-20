A video of Duduzane Zuma driving around in a hot McLaren has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip shared on Instagram, he is seen cruising in the sports car as well as taking a tour in a luxurious yacht

South Africans were left in awe of his lifestyle and also wished him a happy birthday as he turns 38 years old today

It’s Duduzane Zuma’s 38th birthday today!

One can only imagine what the popular son of Jacob Zuma has planned to mark the special occasion. And if his lavish Dubai lifestyle is anything to go by, he’s going to have quite a special one.

A video of Duduzane Zuma handling a McLaren with great composure left Mzansi in awe. Image: @winstoninnes/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A video of him driving a beast of a sports car was shared by his friend @winstoninnes on Instagram recently. In the clip, a handsome Duduzane is seen hopping into the white and black McLaren and cruising the streets in style.

The video also shows him taking a solo tour on a luxurious yacht and all we can say is – “Shuu”.

Online users were left impressed and awe-struck at the captivating clip:

Mkhanyisimagadla remarked:

“Yo impilo bafeth imnandi ne.”

saspekt_zn said:

“Ezazalwa zimbethe.”

mthetheleli_dlamini commented:

“Msholozi.”

mbali_njomane responded:

“Woow.”

sizwe_pro_ reacted:

“Our own Duduzani.”

Happy birthday wishes

Saffas also wished the cool, calm, and collected gent a happy birthday in another post shared by @winstoninnes on his Instagram account which he captioned:

“Happy Birthday to the Future President!!!(my day ONE).”

shady_lurker said:

“My Brothers!! Happy Bday DZ - we love u brother.”

Khombs replied:

“Happy birthday to our future president.”

simangele.ndimande wrote:

“Happy birthday to our president, it’s so amazing how you have always kept yourself together even when the Zuma family was being tested but you have always keep your head up and focused on your goals. Watching the work you do to achieve your goal of becoming the president without being disrupted by the enemy it’s really shown so much wisdom and resilience, the true qualities of a president, the president.”

Duduzane Zuma steps in to help flood victims

In another story, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma, the son of former President Jacob Zuma, stepped up to help flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal by assisting one family at a time.

In a video posted on social media, Zuma can be seen using a shovel and clearing away the mud that had slid into a home due to floods.

In another short clip, Zuma has a mop in hand and can be seen moping the tiled floors of the house that was just cleaned up. Zuma also spoke to the homeowner and thanked him for allowing them to come into his home and help clean.

Source: Briefly News