An amusing video of a child asking for a boyfriend has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip posted on Instagram, she is seen and heard saying she wants a male companion with a genuine expression

The post has gained a lot of traction and attracted hilarious reactions from entertained social media users

A little baby girl had South African social media users laughing out loud after she was heard saying she wants a boyfriend.

Children often say the wildest things and will leave one wondering where on earth they learned it from. That was likely, this girl’s mother’s reaction when she was captured on video saying:

“I want a boyfriend,” in the most adorable voice at that.

The funny reel was posted on Instagram by @ujjustkidding who captioned the video with a reprimand:

“Haibo ngane.”

While some felt her pain, many Saffas couldn’t help but laugh at the child’s demand and took to the comments to share their funny responses:

Mbibleworm shared:

“Kkkkk ufuna ibofend unana.”

ayanda_combo responded:

“This is why uBaba wayemgxosha eKamereni.”

philani_phisto said:

“She's cute thou.”

carrolngwenya19gmailcom reacted:

“You and me both girl I feel you.”

thabang_06 commented:

“Ama 5k ??????”

Zamagodidembhele replied:

“Ama5K born in the future.”

its.thanda wrote:

“@_gagashethefirst1 kukhulu okzayo brace yourself.”

