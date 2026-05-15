Papa Penny Ahee has resigned from the MK Party, saying it was an honour to serve under the leadership of Jacob Zuma

He cited internal conflict and alleged attacks on his reputation by certain party members

The entertainer-turned-politician said he could no longer tolerate what he described as vilification and damage to his dignity

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Papa Penny reportedly resigned from MK Patry. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/ Getty Images and Umkhonto We Sizwe News/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA Eric Nkovani, famously known as 'Papa Penny' has officially resigned from the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP), marking a sudden and high-profile exit from the political organisation led by former president Jacob Zuma.

In a resignation letter dated 15 May 2026, which has been widely circulated on social media, Papa Penny stated, “with a heavy heart,” that his journey with the party had come to an end. He stated that it had been an honour to serve South Africans in Parliament under the MK Party banner, but cited growing internal conflict as a key reason for his departure.

He had joined the MK Party and Parliament in 2024.

Papa Penny cites political infighting as reason for departure

According to the letter, Papa Penny claims his personal reputation was “attacked” by individuals within the party structure. He said he had not anticipated that the political struggle for emancipation would come at the cost of “vilification, attacks, and belittling” of his character and work. He further alleged that certain media statements had damaged his dignity, which he says he built over decades in the entertainment industry and public life.

He concluded by stating that he had served “to the best of his abilities” and wished the party well going forward.

See an X post of his resignation letter here:

The MK Party, launched in late 2023 and rapidly gaining attention as a political vehicle aligned with Zuma’s leadership, has faced recurring reports of internal disputes, disciplinary tensions, and leadership contestations across provinces. Papa Penny’s resignation adds to growing scrutiny of factionalism within the organisation as it continues to establish itself in South Africa’s political landscape.

Articles on Eric 'Papa Penny' Ngovani

Mchunu debates with Papa Penny over 'Shangaan' word

Previously, Briefly News reported that netizens debated Maskandi musician Ngizwe Mchunu’s response to uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Member of Parliament Penny Penny, criticising his use of Shangaan. Mchunu defended his use of the term shangaan. He asked why Penny Penny was a tribalist. He accused Penny Penny of tribalism. He said that in the Zulu culture, a man with a well-built stature and sturdy build is referred to as ishangane, and said the word was used with admiration. Mchunu called for all nations to unite in the country and said broken politics could not disrupt this unity.

Source: Briefly News