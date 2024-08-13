Papa Penny to Head to Parliament as uMkhonto we Sizwe Party Member
- Reality TV star Papa Penny has been announced as the newest member of parliament
- The musician joined the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party, and he is also part of the National Council of Provinces
- The political party announced that it had fired 20 of its members and announced that eight members will head to parliament
The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party has announced the addition of eight new members of parliament members, and Papa Penny is one of them.
Papa Penny is a new member of parliament
Papa Penny Ahee reality TV star Papa Penny will officially be joining parliament. According to ZiMoja, the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party member is the newest member of parliament, joining seven other politicians.
The iconic Mzansi musician is also a delegate of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP.) The news surprised South Africans, and many wonder if Papa Penny has what it takes to bring about change.
Papa Penny is also allegedly joined by businessman and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.
20 uMkhonto we Sizwe party members fired
The uMkhonto we Sizwer party recently announced that it had fired 20 of its members. In a statement, Sihle Ngubane, the chief whip, informed Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza that the members had been dismissed.
"We hereby request the supplementation of the uMkhonto weSizwe depleted national list of candidates in terms of item 16 to Schedule for the purposes of filling vacancies in the National Assembly," the needs publication quoted Ngubane.
MK Party members blame a church for axing of 20 members
In a previous report from Briefly News, some senior uMkhonto we Sizwe Party members blamed the All African Alliance Movement, an influential church operating nationally, for allegedly sabotaging the party's ranks.
The news came after 20 members of Parliament were allegedly fired and left out in the cold after a letter the party sent National Speaker Thoko Didiza was leaked on social media.
In addition, a leader from the church declared that the axed members of Parliament were from their movement. Apparently, the party wanted more KZN-based members instead of the majority being from Johannesburg.
