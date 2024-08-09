Senior MK Party members blamed the All African Alliance Movement for sabotage in the party's ranks

This came after members of Parliament were fired and left out in the cold after a letter the party sent National Speaker Thoko Didiza was leaked

A leader from the church confirmed that the members of Parliament who were fired were from their movement

The MK Party is at odds with members of a church group allied to them. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The All-African Alliance Movement, an influential church operating nationally, confirmed that the MK Party MPs who were fired were from its ranks. The movement also claims that its members were sidelined by internal strife.

Internal conflict in the MK Party?

According to IOL, a senior member told the publication that the All-African Alliance Movement, which has 14 million members and supported the MK Party before the election, tried to influence the party from the inside. The senior member claimed that the AAAM submitted its own list of members of Parliament.

AAAM leader clears the air

However, senior AAAM leader William Maluleke said the MK MPs who were fired were all from the organisation. He said the movement had a gentleman's agreement with the party, and its members would be in charge of the party's admin side. However, they were reportedly sidelined because most MPs were Johannesburg-based, and the party wanted more KZN-based members in Parliament.

South Africans are not surprised

Netizens commenting on Facebook were not shocked at the revelations that a church group held sway in the party.

Simon Maapola said:

"That doesn't surprise us. We were waiting anxiously to see that happen."

Chris Shabangu said:

"I think the name should be changed to dismissal party."

Jose Alves said:

"It looks like a political get-rich-quick scheme."

Hsai Martins said:

"Who expected anything different coming from that MK circus?"

Mayaya Mncolo said:

"The PA of MacKenzie is better than this MK Party."

MK Party spokesperson clarified why the party fired MPs

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the MPs who were fired knew they would be dismissed.

He said saboteurs submitted a fraudulent list of MP candidates in the lead-up to the general elections and that the party opened a case against them.

