South African Police Service Busts Illegal Firearm Training Facility in Limpopo
- The South African Police Service in Limpopo seized various firearms and ammunition at an illegal firearm training facility
- A joint operation between the Hawks and other SAPS units pounced on the illegal training camp, and nobody was arrested
- South Africans weighed in on the training camp, with some expressing how unsafe the country has become
MODIMOLLE, LIMPOPO—The South African Police Service in Modimolle, Limpopo, stopped an illegal firearm training facility from operating.
SAPS in Limpopo stop training facility
According to the South African Police Service, the illegal firearm training camp was uncovered during an operation involving the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, the Public Order Police, the Local Criminal Record Centre, the Tactical Response Team, and Modimolle Vispol.
The Hawks reportedly received a tip-off that one of the farms in Modimolle was operating an illegal training camp. The police pounced on them and recovered licensed pistols, rifles and ammunition. The police are still investigating how the firearms and ammunition were transported to the farm. The possibility of a military training camp could not be ruled out.
South Africans question SAPS operation
Some South Africans on Facebook struggled to grasp why the firearms were seized if licensed. Others commented on how unsafe the country is becoming.
David Baloyi asked:
"If the firearms are licensed, why seize them? What's happening?"
Sobz Elvis Ntozini asked:
"What is the reason for taking the firearms?"
Makhado Bright said:
"One day, South Africa will wake up to a country with Boko Haram and other rebels taking over the country."
Patrick Mashaba said:
"Farms are no longer for food security. They have been changed and manipulated to be used as a military training camp."
Mpho Magoro said:
"Farms are no longer used for farming now but used as training camps. Welcome to South Africa."
95 Libyans arrested after SAPS discover military training camp in Mpumalanga
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the SAPS in Mpumalanga uncovered an illegal military training camp in White River.
95 Libyans who were found to be undocumented were arrested after the camp tried to pass off as a security guard training camp.
