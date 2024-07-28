Many South Africans were concerned about national security after the discovery of an alleged military camp in Mpumalanga

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the site, an accredited security training provider, flouted PSIRA regulations

Mpumalanga's SAPS discovered the camp on 26 July 2024 and arrested 95 Libyan nationals found at the site

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the alleged military camp, an accredited security training facility, flouted PSIRA regulations. Images: SAPS/Supplied and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images.

Many South Africans were concerned about citizens' safety and questioned the capabilities of the country's security and intelligence agencies.

Alleged camp flouted PSIRA regulations

This was in response to the recent discovery of an alleged military training camp near White River in Mpumalanga. According to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, the camp, accredited as a security training provider, flouted the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) regulations. The Minister told journalists during his visit to the camp on 27 July 2024 that what was being done at the site was not approved by PSIRA:

“All indications are pointing to this being more of a military training facility than an ordinary security training centre.”

Mchunu said the SAPS would expand its checks as they could not rule out that there were similar camps in other parts of the country.

According to the Mail and Guardian, the 95 Libyan nationals who allegedly entered the country on study permits three months ago had their visas revoked after their arrest on 26 July 2024.

Mzansi shares state security concerns

@StHonorable suggested:

“It's disheartening that this thing has been operating for 4 months without being detected. It means people can plan a Coup d'état without being detected until they execute their plan. State Security Agency needs to wake from the deep sleep they have been in.”

@McimeliNosintu5 said:

“It is really shocking but most especially ANGERING. I’m so Angry how the ANC government Almost took us to HELL😭😭😭😭😭”

@motombotie commented:

“It calls for concern, and you ask yourself how long this has been happening in our country, let alone us being safe. South Africa is a movie.”

@LiwellsonM wondered:

“100 immigrants from a war-torn Lybia enter the RSA (whether legally or illegal), and our intelligence is not even interested as to for what good reason? And they join a 'security' company in numbers to receive military training! ANC never care about the safety of SAns, period.”

@JabulaniOfentse said:

“It just makes you wonder, what more is happening in SA 🇿🇦 that is undiscovered.”

