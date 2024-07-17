Tensions are escalating in Johannesburg following a stark warning issued by the State Security Agency regarding potential unrest in the city

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda expressed concerns over misplaced investigative priorities, while social media outcry criticises his leadership and calls for better communication

The sudden cancellation of a technical briefing on the surcharge has added to residents' frustration and speculation

Reitumetse Makwea is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Pretoria, South Africa, who has covered current affairs with The Citizen News for over five years.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda criticised investigative priorities while residents express frustration over the new R200 surcharge. Images: Images: Twitter/@KabeloGwamanda and Original

Source: Getty Images

Tensions in Johannesburg are rising following a State Security Agency warning about potential unrest due to resistance against a new R200 electricity surcharge.

The agency warned the City of Johannesburg of possible unrest as residents resisted the R200 surcharge.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has expressed deep concerns over handling investigative priorities amid these claims, highlighting a pressing issue of public safety and administrative efficacy.

Netizens blame Gwamada for the potential unrest

Social media has become a forum for public outcry, with residents voicing their concerns over Gwamanda's leadership and the city's handling of critical issues.

Comments ranging from scepticism about administrative capabilities to calls for community engagement have flooded platforms such as Twitter.

Responding to criticisms, user @goolammv tweeted:

"It's unbelievable that this man is mayor. Not a single word of sense spoken. City of Jhb in big trouble."

Meanwhile, @0neAfrica2024 expressed frustration over ongoing electricity outages, labelling them as indicative of mismanagement within City Power.

Those promising unrest are misguided

In an exclusive interview with eNCA, the mayor emphasised his frustration, alleging that investigative efforts seemed misplaced and failed to target the true instigators behind the unrest warnings effectively.

"I have filed a formal complaint regarding the investigative priorities currently underway. Those responsible for instigating potential unrest mustn't be given carte blanche to propagate their messages without proper scrutiny and contextual understanding."

Adding to the city's tumultuous atmosphere, a technical briefing scheduled for Tuesday to explain the controversial R200 electricity surcharge was unexpectedly cancelled, sparking further speculation and frustration among Johannesburg residents.

Despite fairness claims, the surcharge has divided opinion, with residents urging better communication and transparency from the city regarding its economic impact and implementation.

