Eastern Cape's law enforcement has fatally wounded five suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Kom location

The officers, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, arrested three others who attempted to flee

The eight suspects were believed to be part of 20 people who attacked an armoured truck on the N6 near East London

Eastern Cape's law enforcement killed five suspected cash-in-transit robbers during a shootout in the Kom location. Images: Stock Images.

Eastern Cape police have gunned down five suspected cash-in-transit robbers during a shootout at the Kom location in Keiskammahoek on 29 July 2024.

CIT heist on N6

The Hawks believed the five were involved in the attack on an armoured vehicle on the N6 in Macleantown, East London, earlier that day. According to News24, a group of about 20 people bombed the truck and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Hawks CIT heist interim task team reportedly traced the suspects to a house in Kom, and upon arrival, they were shot at by the suspects. Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the task team returned fire and fatally shot the five of the suspects. Mgolodela added that officers also stopped a suspicious vehicle and found that its occupants were three other suspects attempting to flee:

"The vehicle was shot at, and the driver lost control, and three suspects were arrested with an undisclosed stack of money."

The police were still searching for the remaining members of a posse.

Mzansi weighs in

While many welcomed the police's swift actions, some netizens began questioning the prevalence of deadly shootouts which involved law enforcement personnel.

@wazinme007 said:

"Let's hope this is sending a strong signal to all the thieves and crooks out there; your days are numbered."

@KhunanaLebohang suggested:

"At this rate, police should start wearing body cams."

@zinn_le added:

"My thoughts exactly. With all these killings, we need to know that they're not just trigger happy and shooting without any threat."

@MacDoodleRPC commented:

"It's time for justice all over South Africa's landscape. Please clean up our country. Thanks for your brave and unselfish service."

@MsKabzela pointed out:

"Criminals must know... Doesn't pay to do crime. Period 🚩🚨🚩

