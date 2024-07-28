The seven suspects linked to the kidnapping of a 14-year-old learner from a high school are expected back in Kriel Magistrate Court

The Hawks told Briefly News that the group allegedly abducted the child from school and tried to extort R200,000 from her mother

Law enforcement arrested four of the suspects in Vorsloorus in Gauteng, while the other three were nabbed in Kriel

The seven suspects linked to the kidnapping of a 14-year-old learner from a high school are expected back in Kriel Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga on 29 July 2024.

Suspects denied bail

The group, facing charges relating to kidnapping and extortion, was denied bail when they appeared before the court on 25 July 2024.

According to the Hawks, the suspects allegedly fetched the teenager from school on 22 July 2024 under the pretence that her mother was ill. After driving off with the child, the suspects reportedly contacted her mother and demanded R200,000.

Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the mother informed the abductors that she only had R9,000, which she was instructed to deposit. Sekgotodi told Briefly News that subsequently, the mother reported the matter to the police, and a multi-disciplinary team swiftly responded:

“[An investigation led the team to Vorsloorus in Gauteng, where the four suspects were arrested. The victim was also rescued unharmed [and the] ransom money was recovered.”

Sekgotodi said the other three suspects were traced back to Kriel and detained.

Mzansi weighs in

@xoliswawushe said:

“Kriel is no longer safe💔💔”

@beetle_1946 wondered:

“Wasn't this, years ago, a crime that carried the death penalty? With the number of kidnappings taking place these days, especially of children, perhaps this should be looked at again. The penalty for kidnapping should be the maximum it can be. Along with murder.”

@EdwardShezad commented:

“This is where SAPS and the criminal justice system need to flex the land of the law to the maximum, set an example and instil fear for these types of criminals, walking around visiting places of crime with fancy Hats... is useless.”

@DCMarobela1 added:

“Arresting 7 dangerous criminals is no longer having weight 😢, you eliminate 6, and one will testify, then we will be free of criminals.”

@mosimawabokabed stated”

“Congratulations on the arrest of these Vosloorus heartless criminals. Please ensure conviction with hard labour for life.”

SAPS anti-kidnapping team foils abduction

In related Briefly News, Gauteng police’s ant-kidnapping task team arrested 14 people linked to the abduction of a Zimbabwean businessman.

The team rescued the victim from a house in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The officers also searched for the alleged culprits and arrested them from different locations across the city.

