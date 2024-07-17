The SAPS has arrested the two suspects linked to the murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag

Police found Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen hiding out in a guesthouse in Sabie, Mpumalanga

The pair is expected to appear before a court soon for charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder

The SAPS traced Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen, who were wanted for Jacques Freitag's murder, to Sabie, Mpumalanga. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and SAP/Supplied.

After days on the run, police finally arrested the two suspects who are wanted for the murder of Jacques Freitag, the former high jump world champion.

Wanted couple captured in Sabie

The SAPS found Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen at a guesthouse in Sabie, Mpumalanga, on 16 July 2024.

The SAPS was searching for the duo after Freitag’s body was discovered near the Zandfontein cemetery in Pretoria on 1 July 2024.

The former high jump world champion was last seen leaving his mother’s home in Bronkhorstspruit on 17 June 2024. According to News24, Freitag was visiting his mother when he was offered a job that would pay him R60,000. The former athlete was reportedly only paid R6,000 because he failed to execute the job according to the request.

The SAPS’ Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the pair were expected to appear in court soon for charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Mzansi welcomes couple’s arrest

Many social media users applauded the police for tracing and apprehending the duo.

@DlaminiDukani said:

“God is GREAT . Must rot in jail.”

Karen Shrives Demeyere added:

“Well done I hope they don't get bail!”

Susan Evans commented:

“Well done SAPS great news.”

AU ST IN stated:

“Job well done...thank you Team.”

@groelf stated:

"He was my roommate at the World Junior Championship in Santiago, quite a character. Very sad what happened to him."

