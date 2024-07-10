Gauteng police are searching for Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen, who are believed to have been involved in the murder of Jacques Freitag

The former high-jump world champion’s body was found near the Zandfontein cemetery in Pretoria on 1 July 2024

The Lubbe and Oosthuizen face multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen were allegedly linked to the murder of Jacques Freitag. Images: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Facebook/South African Police Service

Former athlete's body's found

The @SAPoliceService believed that Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen were on the run following the discovery of the ex-athlete’s body near the Zandfontein cemetery in Pretoria on 1 July 2024. The duo faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, among others:

According to News24, Freitag was last seen being picked up by a man from his mother’s home in Bronkhorstspruit on 17 June 2024.

The police said those with information on the whereabouts of Lubbe and Oosthuizen must contact Detective Captain Martin Smith on 082 778 9385 or SAPS #CrimeStop number on 08600 10111.

Mzansi calls for couple’s swift capture

Renee Amelia Van Vuuren said:

“Always in Zandfontein cemetery, it's sad that people like this always think that they can outrun the law, but they forget social media is the law's best friend, and they will be found.”

Chris Lombard exclaimed:

“Hope these two are caught soon!”

Charlotte Seaborne added:

“You can run but can't hide forever.”

Stephanie Dutton stated:

“I hope they are found ASAP.”

AU ST IN commented:

“Yoh...this country...I wonder what Mr Freitag did to deserve what they did to him...I hope they'll be found soon”

