South African actress Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema opened up about her emotional journey following the death of her husband

She revealed that she didn't receive a sign from God on when to move on, but she followed her heart

Simz Ngema acknowledged that she was aware that people would judge her and revealed how she dealt with the criticism

Simz Ngema opened up about how she healed after her husband's death. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Talented actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema has opened up about her healing journey following the tragic passing of her husband Dumi Masilela. Ngema managed to move on and recently welcomed a second child with her partner Tino Chinyani.

Simz Ngema reflects on healing after Dumi Masilela's death

Simz Ngema reflected on the pain of losing Dumi Masilela, who was shot and killed in a hijacking gone wrong in Thembisa in 2017. The Forever Yena actress reflected on her healing journey in a candid interview on Life Lately with Nozipho.

The 36-year-old actress described her late husband as heaven-sent.

“I feel like God sends people to me because, like I said, I'm always in the house, I'm always minding my own business. I'm not a girl who's going to be out there looking for something, but God, in some way, kind of brought him into my life. I wasn't looking for a guy who was like my dad. He just sent somebody who was so similar to my dad,” she explained.

When asked how she knew it was the right time to move on, Simz Ngema said there was no sign from God. She explained how she dealt with the criticism that came when she moved on. Simz said she has found peace with her decision to move on by being true to herself.

“You never know because you overthink everything and that's why for me everything that has been said about that situation in the media, on social media whatever it's things that I've already thought of yeah so it doesn't affect me as much because I've already thought of ‘Okay people are going to say this. When you move on, people are going to say that.' I've just learned to live my truth and to do things that work for me and forget about everybody else,” she explained.

Simz Ngema discussed how she healed. Image: simzngema

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema on people's opinions

Simz Ngema emphasised that people’s opinions about her hold no significance in her life because she’s focused on her healing journey. She explained:

“The opinions, the people, that stuff doesn't matter. What you're facing is already big enough. It's already traumatic enough. It's already a lot, it's already overwhelming enough. Where do you get the strength to even care about what people are saying? There is no strength. There is no time. There's no emotional capacity to pay attention to stuff like that. So, for me, I just told myself that I will focus on who I am.”

Simz Ngema on building life with Tino Chinyani

Simz Ngema previously opened up about building a life with Tino Chinyani while grieving her late husband.

Briefly News reported that she shared with a curious supporter how she manages to mourn her late husband while also focusing on her life with her partner and baby daddy, Tino Chinyani.

She discussed this while comforting Babes Wodumo, who had shared a voice note she sent to Mampintsha.

