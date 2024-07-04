Simphiwe Ngema shared with her fans what it is like building a life with model Tino Chinyani while grieving her late husband, Dumi Masilela

The star was comforting Babes Wodumo, who recently shared a voice note she sent to Mampintsha

Ngema said although Dumi passed away seven years ago, she is still hurting, but her focus is not on Tino

Simphiwe Ngema recently shared with her curious supporters how she manages to mourn her late husband, Dumi Masilela, while focusing on her life with her partner and baby daddy, Tino Chinyani.

Simphiwe Ngema said she still grieves Dumi Masilela, but she has to focus on her present life with Tino Chinyani. Image: @simzngema, @dmasilela, @tino_chinyani

Simphiwe Ngema on dealing with grief

TV actress and singer Babes Wodumo shared comforting words to Babes Wodumo, who recently posted a voice note she sent for her late husband, Mampintshsa, on WhatsApp. She said: God, please be with her."

In the voice note, Babes was crying and stated that she loves Mampintsha, and she even tried calling his number,

A fan asked Simphiwe how she managed to deal with a similar situation, and she admitted that it was not easy. Ngema also does the same thing as Babes:

" I do what she is doing, I cry, I text him and watch videos. It is not something that just goes away. You just have to learn to live with it. Some days are different. There are days were you cry like it happened yesterday and then there are special days which get hard like birthdays and anniversaries. Seven years later and it still hurts."

Simphiwe on focusing on Tino

The star has a child with Tino Chinyani, and she said she is focusing on her present and leaving the past behind. Although this is a tough pill to swallow, Simz said Tino asked her to speak about it with him, but she opted not to.

"Honestly, it is never easy. I try to keep my grief and love separate in order to respect him. Although he’s said I can talk to him about it, I don’t. It’s not fair on him. I’d rather speak to my family about it. I have to respect my new life and give it my all.

Simz said the loss she experienced is part of her past, and all she is doing now is building her future with Tino.

"It was a tough pill to swallow, but I pray and keep it moving. Life carries on with or without you. I have chosen to live and not be drowned by sorrow and pain. The pain will always be there. It should not stop you from living."

