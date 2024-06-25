Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani Spark Reactions with Bedroom Video: "They Look So Cute"
- Former Muvhango actress Simphiwe Ngema took a video of her and her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani
- The couple was in bed, and they were contemplating the idea of getting up and starting their duties as parents
- South African social media users relayed mixed reactions, and they noted how cute they are as a couple
Celebrity couple Simphiwe Ngema and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani are not new to controversy. The couple recently caused a frenzy with their viral bedroom video, giving fans a taste of what they get up to before they start their day.
Simz and Tino share hilarious video
The former Muvhango actress Simphiwe Ngema shared the reality most parents go through. The model and singer posted a video of herself and Tino Chinyani hesitating to get up and attend to their son.
The beautiful couple are parents to four-year-old Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani.
In the clip, Tino declares himself divorced from his 'kids' while Simphiwe laughs and says she is also tired.
The video was shared by blog page @MDNnewss. Watch it below:
Mzansi reacts to Tino and Simz's video
South African netizens had mixed reactions to the video. Some of them noted how cute they are as a couple, while others said they should not post such videos on the internet and cry foul when they break up.
@CalliePhakathi asked:
"They must not involve us when they break up. They will be asking for "privacy" Njani when we've been part of your bedroom talk?"
@_Lolo_Pat gushed:
"They look so cute."
@NtateWilliams said:
"Love is beautiful, shame."
@ThatoNtshingil2 stated:
"What a beautiful couple."
@BafanaSurprise joked:
“'You have a son', well that really sounded like force. I am slowly finding reasons, not to find myself marrying a Black Famous Woman!!”
Simphiwe and Tino post cute Valentine's Day photoshoot pictures
In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Simphiwe Ngema shared stunning Valentine's Day pictures online of herself and her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani. The couple looked gorgeous in their stunning red outfits to celebrate the day's theme.
Fans and followers of the couple flooded the comment section on her Instagram page with complimentary messages.
