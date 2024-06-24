A defence lawyer defending one of the accused men in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has summoned Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala to testify in court

The lawyer wants both Kelly and Longwe to answer for the cellphone numbers which were brought forth by Vodacom

South Africans expressed relief over this development, saying this move was long overdue

It seems as though Kelly Khumalo will finally have her day in court. New developments in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial place the spotlight on Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala.

Kelly Khumalo has been called to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images, @kellylhumaloza via Instagram

Why is Kelly Khumalo called to the stand?

Advocate Charles Mnisi, the lawyer for accused number three, has summoned Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala to testify in court.

In a trending video posted by @eNCA, Mnisi wants both Kelly and Longwe to clarify the ownership of the cellphone numbers mentioned in court by a representative from Vodacom.

Should they fail to appear in court, then "it (evidence) will be expunged from the record."

Mzansi reacts to the new developments in the case

Many South African social media users were relieved by this news, saying it was long overdue. However, some feel as though the move will have no progress as they might lie.

@RealMoloisane said:

"Finally, it's starting to take shape!!! We are about to witness something new and wonderful from this trial."

@kingscelo_05 argued:

"They'll lie like others, Senzo's death keeps changing every time someone takes a stand, and the judge is happy with a thousand versions."

@RSARSA71456445 asked:

"Finally, what took so long?"

@IsaacKgafela stated:

"They are coming to lie under oath before they can be tried. Good one."

@SongezoW91558 shared:

"At last, good move I don't why they take so long to bring them to the box."

Kelly Khumalo sparks controversy over Father's Day message

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Kelly Khumalo celebrated Father's Day with a post dedicated to herself, her children, and all the presenter mothers and fathers in their kids' lives.

Kelly Khumalo did not forget to mention all the mothers and dads doing a good job raising their children. However, this post sparked a huge debate online, with people asking her to wait for Mother's Day to share her message.

